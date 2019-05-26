Share

The title of this year’s Call of Duty was leaked as simply Modern Warfare, followed by more information on the Infinity Ward game.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, released in 2007, was the first game in the sub-series, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2011. The fourth entry, which was expected to be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, is reportedly simply Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, according to YouTuber LongSensation.

Call of Duty 2019 is called… Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. I'm not joking. — LongSensation (@LongSensationYT) May 24, 2019

The sources of Kotaku’s Jason Schreier confirmed the title of the 2019 Call of Duty, and that the Infinity Ward project will be a “soft reboot” of the original Modern Warfare. Schreier then revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be “heavy on troubling, realistic emotional moments,” drawing inspiration from the highly controversial No Russian level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

In the No Russian level, players take on the role of an undercover CIA agent who takes part in a mass shooting of civilians to gain the trust of a Russian terrorist group. There was an option to skip the level entirely, but the campaign still stirred up controversy for the digital violence.

If Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will draw inspiration from the No Russian level, it likely means that players will experience tough and very realistic scenarios in the game’s missions, especially amid the gun violence that has plagued the U.S. in recent years.

Gamers looking forward to the 2019 Call of Duty will reportedly not have to wait long, as according to Comic Book, a source close to its development said it will be revealed on May 30. It is unclear what the announcement will contain, but it will likely include some of the emotional content that Schreier reported.

The upcoming reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare comes after reports on a major upheaval for the 2020 Call of Duty. Treyarch has taken over development for the game from Raven and Sledgehammer, and the studio is said to be planning Black Ops 5.

Another game in the works for the acclaimed shooter franchise is Call of Duty: Mobile, which is set to be released this summer for iOS and Android smartphones.