Digital Trends
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will focus on ‘troubling, realistic’ emotions

Aaron Mamiit
By

The title of this year’s Call of Duty was leaked as simply Modern Warfare, followed by more information on the Infinity Ward game.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, released in 2007, was the first game in the sub-series, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2011. The fourth entry, which was expected to be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, is reportedly simply Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, according to YouTuber LongSensation.

The sources of Kotaku’s Jason Schreier confirmed the title of the 2019 Call of Duty, and that the Infinity Ward project will be a “soft reboot” of the original Modern Warfare. Schreier then revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be “heavy on troubling, realistic emotional moments,” drawing inspiration from the highly controversial No Russian level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

In the No Russian level, players take on the role of an undercover CIA agent who takes part in a mass shooting of civilians to gain the trust of a Russian terrorist group. There was an option to skip the level entirely, but the campaign still stirred up controversy for the digital violence.

If Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will draw inspiration from the No Russian level, it likely means that players will experience tough and very realistic scenarios in the game’s missions, especially amid the gun violence that has plagued the U.S. in recent years.

Gamers looking forward to the 2019 Call of Duty will reportedly not have to wait long, as according to Comic Book, a source close to its development said it will be revealed on May 30. It is unclear what the announcement will contain, but it will likely include some of the emotional content that Schreier reported.

The upcoming reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare comes after reports on a major upheaval for the 2020 Call of Duty. Treyarch has taken over development for the game from Raven and Sledgehammer, and the studio is said to be planning Black Ops 5.

Another game in the works for the acclaimed shooter franchise is Call of Duty: Mobile, which is set to be released this summer for iOS and Android smartphones.

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games you can get right now
Loot boxes in different games like Fortnite, Rocket League, PUBG, Dota 2
Gaming

A new bill could outlaw loot boxes in video games. Here’s what it says

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is making noise with his newly proposed bill that aims to tackle pay-to-win micro-transactions and loot boxes in video games played by kids. But what would the bill do, exactly?
Posted By Felicia Miranda
fortnite save the world loot boxes reveal contents before buying
Gaming

Video game lobbying group trashes proposed anti-loot box bill

After the reveal of a loot box and microtransaction ban bill, the ESA put out an official response. The organization's CEO says the bill doesn't reflect how the gaming industry works and will be harmful to gamers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
ffxiv beginners guide
Gaming

From Kefka to card games, here’s our beginner’s guide to Final Fantasy XIV

With Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers right around the corner, now's the time to give the game a shot. From hyper-difficult battle content to relaxing card games, our FFXIV beginner's guide will ease you into all of Eorzea's finest…
Posted By Josh Brown
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild review
Deals

Walmart cuts prices on Nintendo Switch games with Memorial Day sale

With savings on high-caliber Nintendo Switch games, the Walmart Memorial Day sale is a great time to pick up something new to play. There are even a few deals on accessories to beef up your console.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
GameStop Memorial Day sale deals discount used games PS4 bundle God of War
Gaming

GameStop Memorial Day sale: PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch deals

Some of the deals at the Gamestop Memorial Day sale include PS4 and Xbox bundles that come with essential games like God of War or Forza Horizon 3. If you're just looking to scoop up games, used titles are 50% off throughout the event.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Everything we know about the PlayStation 5, including PlayStation VR plans

PlayStation 5 rumors have circulated for over a year, but there's still plenty we don't know. Here's everything you need to know about the PS5, including rumors about its release, specs, and games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
awesome tech you cant buy yet ninebot kickscooter max feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Breath of the Wild
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gears of War 4
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead online economy redemption 2 beans
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Xbox One X games and accessories for Memorial Day

The most obvious deals are on console bundles, but there are also discounts on wireless controllers here and there. If you're just looking for new Xbox One games to play, Walmart is offering popular titles for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
god of war gets myth right with the liberties it takes midgard
Buying Guides

The best PlayStation 4 exclusives you can get right now

The PlayStation 4's game library and an incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Microsoft Project xCloud will support all current and future Xbox One games

Microsoft's Project xCloud video game streaming service will support all current and future Xbox titles. This includes more than 3,500 games for the Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, and more than 1,900 future games for the Xbox One.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
overwatch league commissioner moves to fortnite esports jumpman
Gaming

Overwatch League Commissioner Nate Nanzer moves to Epic Games, Fortnite esports

Nate Nanzer, the founding commissioner of the Overwatch League, will be leaving his post to join Epic Games and oversee competitive Fortnite. Nanzer will be inheriting a robust esports scene, but one besieged by cheating.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit