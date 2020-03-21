  1. Gaming

Leaked images show inevitable arrival of duos, squads to Call of Duty: Warzone

By

Leaked images of the Call of Duty: Warzone menu screen reveals that the option to play the battle royale shooter as duos or squads is coming soon.

Warzone, which launched on March 10 as a free-to-play, standalone game, features Verdansk, a sprawling map that is capable of accommodating 150 players. Currently, players may choose to play solo or with teams of three, though the goal remains the same — survive as the last man or group standing.

In less than two weeks, Warzone has drawn over 30 million players, with the game on track to match the tremendous growth of Apex Legends when it launched last year, drawing 50 million players in its first four weeks.

To maintain Warzone‘s growth, it appears that Activision will soon allow players to drop into Verdansk in groups of two or four, according to leaked menu images uploaded to Twitter.

The duo and squad modes were inevitable additions to Warzone, as most battle royale shooters offer players options on how many allies they want on their side. With the leaked screenshots, it would appear that the new modes will arrive in the game sooner rather than later, though neither Activision nor developer Infinity Ward has officially announced when they will be added to Warzone.

In addition to teams of two and four, it appears that the option for players to create private matches with customizable rules is also coming soon to Warzone.

Infinity Ward rolled out the first update to Warzone on March 17, exactly a week after the game’s launch. The developer is expected to release another update on March 24, which is the soonest possible time that duos and squads options will arrive in the battle royale shooter.

Call of Duty: Warzone leaks

Before Call of Duty: Warzone was officially announced, it was the subject of several leaks and rumors that included the battle royale game’s map and mechanics.

Activision is seeking the identity of one of the leakers, who uploaded artwork for the then-unannounced Warzone. The image in question appears to be part of an internal document, which meant that it could only have been leaked by an employee of Activision or Infinity Ward.

