 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, July 21: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#397)

Sam Hill
By

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.

Trying to solve Wordle #397 for July 21, 2122, and need some help? Today’s Wordle might be a tough one — it’s a word most folks don’t use often. We’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle ends in a D
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle is a kind of insect.
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #397 on July 21?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

APHID

Trite is an adjective meaning “(of a remark, opinion, or idea) overused and consequently of little import; lacking originality or freshness.”

Editors' Recommendations

From mighty to meh: the MCU is dying and needs to change fast

The Avengers attend Tony Stark's funeral in Avengers: Endgame.

Cyberattacks have nearly doubled since last year, report says

Cybersecurity is a constant battle.

Samsung’s foldable shipments near 10 million, and it’s not because of the Z Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 together, showing their partially folded displays.

Avengers Assemble! San Diego Comic-Con’s best moments ever

Andrew Garfield poses as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic Con.

HP discounts the Omen gaming PC by $700

HP 45L Gaming Desktop on a white background.

Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are super cheap during this Dell sale

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors for 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 in hand.

The best speakers for 2022: great hi-fi options for music and more

The KEF Q750 speaker in white.

Facebook Gaming lets content creators turn gameplay clips into Reels

The logo for Facebook Gaming.

Does the Nothing Phone 1 have wireless charging? 3 important things to know

The back of the Nothing Phone 1 with Glyph lights active.

Minecraft takes a firm stance on blockchain tech by banning NFTs

Players running into the mouth of a Puma shaped cave in Minecraft.

Hey you! Skullcandy lets you talk to multiple voice assistants at once

Skullcandy Grind Fuel true wireless earbuds with SkullIQ technology.

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops all have massive discounts today

The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop sits open with a purple flower displayed on its screen.