Corsair makes some of the best gaming gear around, from keyboards to headsets to gaming mice. From March 24 to 30, a few of Corsair’s products will be available on some pretty sweet discounts from Amazon. So if you’ve been looking for a new gaming headset or keyboard, now is your chance to get a good one and save some money in the process.

Gaming headsets can be quite expensive and there are plenty of budget ones that simply do not perform well. Corsair’s Void Pro is a different story, though. The surround sound headset is normally $80 but this week, however, you can grab it for the price of a AAA game at $60. The Void Pro comes with a PC adapter that enables Dolby 7.1 surround sound with PC gaming. The best part about the Void Pro is that it is universal. You can use it with PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and mobile. The Void Pro has custom 50mm neodymium drivers, which allow it to pick up sounds and have a range typically reserved for more expensive headsets. It has a 3.5mm audio jack to connect to controllers and your PC.

If you’re mainly a PC gamer, you might want to opt for the Corsair Void Pro RGB wireless headset. Down from $100 to $80 during the sale period, the Void Pro RGB has a 40-foot range and an estimated 16 hours of battery life. It has the same 50mm neodymium drivers seen in the standard Void Pro and also supports Dolby 7.1 surround sound. The unidirectional microphone helps to reduce ambient noise when chatting. The price difference comes from the fact that it’s wireless.

Lastly, you can save big on the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 mechanical keyboard. Normally $170, you can get this high-quality keyboard for just $124 this week. Built for speed and comfort, it uses low profile Cherry MX switches and is constructed with aircraft-grade anodized aluminum. With the help of Corsair’s versatile iCue software suite, you can fine-tune the RGB backlighting on a per key basis and across other Corsair devices. An included wrist rest helps keep you comfortable during long gaming or typing sessions.