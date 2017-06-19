‘Detroit: Become Human’ creator confirms game will launch in 2018

Why it matters to you Detroit: Become Human's release date was noticeably absent from Sony's E3 press conference, but now the game's creator has stepped in to answer the burning question.

Last week, Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream showed off its new PlayStation 4 exclusive Detroit: Become Human as part of Sony’s E3 2017 press conference. However, the fact that no release window was given alongside the trailer prompted some questions about how long we’ll have to wait before the game is finished.

Now, Quantic Dream founder David Cage has offered up some clarification. During an interview that took place at E3, the director confirmed that Detroit: Become Human is shaping up to release before the end of 2018, according to a report from Gamespot.

It’s not altogether too surprising to learn that the game is still a ways off being ready for prime time. Sony seems to favor unveiling its PlayStation exclusives early and building hype over a number of years, as we’ve seen in the case of The Last of Us: Part 2, which notably no-showed this year’s E3.

However, it has to be said that Detroit: Become Human will have been in development for a very long time once it’s finally released. The game was born out of the much-hyped Kara tech demo that Quantic Dream created to show off its mastery of the PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2012.

Still, there’s nothing wrong with a team being given plenty of time to perfect a project that has this kind of scope and vision. One of the biggest downsides to a game being in development for years is that its graphics can be outdated by the time it’s released, and from what we’ve seen of Detroit: Become Human, that doesn’t seem to be a problem at all.

Here’s hoping that the game can adequately tackle some of the heady themes of human nature and prejudice that it’s apparently looking to address. Previous Quantic Dream titles have suffered from occasionally spotty writing, but given that Cage apparently spent two years working on the script this time around, that might not be such an issue.