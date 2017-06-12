Games highlight Sony’s E3 2017 press conference — here’s how to stream it

Why it matters to you Sony's E3 presentation should be all about games, and even though we know many of the titles that will be featured, Sony is bound to have at least a few surprises in store.

While 2016 saw Sony release two new pieces of hardware that haven’t exactly set the world on fire — the PS4 Pro and PSVR — the PlayStation brand has held steady over its competition in the department that matters the most: games.

In 2016, Sony found success with its first-party titles and console exclusives like The Witness, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Ratchet and Clank. The PS4 was not without its duds, though. No Man’s Sky and The Last Guardian both failed to reach their lofty expectations. Even so, the sheer wealth of quality exclusive content makes those occasional disappointments less pronounced. This year has already started off great for Sony with games like Nioh and Horizon Zero Dawn. Now, it’s almost time to find out if Sony can keep the great games coming. Here’s how to watch Sony’s E3 press briefing.

Where to watch

Sony will host the PlayStation Media Showcase at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, June 12. The briefing can be watched on the PlayStation YouTube channel or Twitch. We’re making it easy, though. You can bookmark this page to watch it right here in this post, and follow along with our coverage.

Sony is also running the PlayStation Experience 2017, which will allow fans to watch the conference in theaters around the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. More details on screenings, and how to book tickets, are available via the PlayStation Blog.

What to watch for

Sony is likely to spend the majority of its stage time discussing upcoming games, with an emphasis on exclusives. Many of Sony’s upcoming games currently do not have release dates. Look to find out specific dates for games like Gran Turismo Sport, God of War, Knack 2, and Days Gone.

It will be interesting to see how Sony divides its time between games that we already know about and unannounced projects. Sony could fill a full conference slot with the aforementioned games, along with Insomniac’s Spider-Man, Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, Detroit: Become Human, and a myriad of multiplatform games that are likely to be showcased at Sony’s conference (Destiny 2 comes to mind).

That’s not to mention Media Molecule’s intriguing Dreams, Shenmue 3, and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which could all make appearances and receive launch dates. Sony will certainly remind us that Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is coming out on August 22, but what we are really hoping for from Naughty Dog is more information on The Last of Us 2.

A few games that are still a ways away — like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Kingdom Hearts 3, and Death Stranding — are also possibilities for the show.

Sony will certainly have some surprises in store for the audience. Maybe we’ll finally learn what Infamous developer Sucker Punch has in the works, and we’ll likely hear about Sony’s upcoming support and vision for PSVR.