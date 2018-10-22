Digital Trends
Gaming

This $8,000 ‘Devil May Cry 5’ edition will make the perfect plutocrat gift

Steven Petite
By
1 of 3
devil may cry 5 8000 dollar limited edition nero
Dante
devil may cry 5 8000 dollar limited edition dante
Nero
devil may cry 5 8000 dollar limited edition v
V

From the footage we’ve seen so far, Devil May Cry 5 looks like a return to form for the stylish Capcom action series. But are you hyped enough to spend $8,000 on a patently absurd limited edition? That’s right, Capcom Japan has an $8,000 Devil May Cry 5 special edition for sale (via Eurogamer).

The $8,000 edition’s main selling point is a replica Dante jacket modeled after the one worn by the actor for the motion capture. Yes, we’re as baffled as you are. Although real leather, we can’t begin to fathom how this is worth $8,000 unless it includes about $7,500 in cash in the inside pocket.

If you’re looking for a bargain, though, you can purchase one of the other two special editions. A $6,000 bundle includes Nero’s jacket, complete with a ripped sleeve at the elbow for authenticity. That means that if you wore the Nero jacket in chilly weather, one of your arms would certainly be cold. The cheapest option, if you can even call it that, is a $5,300 edition with V’s jacket. V isn’t as well known as Dante or Nero so the dip makes sense.

We’ll admit that all of the jackets look cool, but we’re having a hard time figuring out how Capcom came up with these prices. As of now, these editions appear to be available only for the Japanese version of the game.

Of course the average Devil May Cry fan will be perfectly content with the standard $60 version of the game. If you want to get a little special without breaking the bank, the deluxe edition costs $70 and comes with five alternate costumes and 100,000 red orbs. Unlike the ultra-special edition, these costumes will only be wearable in-game.

Capcom’s Devil May Cry 5 announcement at E3 impressed us, but the gameplay trailer shown at Gamescom in August has us eagerly awaiting its 2019 launch. The trailer showed off Nero’s new weapons, appropriately named the Devil Breakers. Each mechanical arm has its own power that helps Nero jump-start his demon slaying venture. It’s been 10 years since the release of Devil May Cry 4, so it’s safe to say fans are on the edge of their seats for this one.

Whether or not that translates to $8,000 jacket purchases remains to be seen. Devil May Cry 5 launches on March 8, 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I.-powered cat toys, wallets, food containers
Up Next

How to pick the right MicroSD card for the Nintendo Switch
red dead redemption 2 pre load time
Gaming

You can preload ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ soon, and you definitely should

Red Dead Redemption 2's launch is quickly approaching. If you're planning on buying a digital version, you should keep in mind that the file size is roughly 90GB. Thankfully, you can preload the game starting October 19
Posted By Steven Petite
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
trashed 43 forza horizon 4 review 10
Gaming

These are the best Xbox One games out right now

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Movies & TV

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' photos and video reveal Spidey's new costume

Despite some mystery surrounding Spider-Man's future after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters in July 2019. Here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
most anticipated 2018 games red dead redemption 2 4
Gaming

The best video games to gift this holiday season, from ‘Spider-Man’ to ‘Hitman 2’

The holidays are quickly approaching and you might be looking for ideas on what to get your favorite gamer. Here are the best games you can buy for your gaming loved ones this holiday season.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
microsoft xbox one review macro logo
Gaming

Have problems with your Xbox One? We have the solutions

The Xbox One has evolved over the years, but so have its problems. Thankfully, we have solutions for some of the console's most enduring problems, whether you're experiencing issues with connectivity or your discs.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Game developer desk | crunch
Gaming

Why are game studios run like sweat shops? The human toll of ‘crunch time’

After the revelation of 100-hour work weeks in Red Dead Redemption 2’s development, we spoke with a number of developers about what it’s like to work in crunch culture in the game industry.
Posted By Diego Arguello
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
logitech g pro keyboard
Computing

Choose your weapon wisely -- these are the best keyboards for gaming on your PC

Your PC isn't complete without one of the best gaming keyboards on the planet. We have a list spanning full-sized models to compact versions from Razer, Cooler Master, Corsair, Logitech G, and more.
Posted By Jon Martindale
PlayStation 4 bundle roundup
Gaming

How you can give your PS4 a fresh start with a factory reset

Learn the many ways you can factory reset your PS4. From reverting your settings to factory to doing a full wipe and reinstalling the latest PlayStation firmware, we cover it all here, step by step.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Gaming

The Xbox app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox app can't do it all, but it does allow you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
msi oculus vr rift collaboration backpack pc on matt back2
Virtual Reality

Oculus Rift, HTC Vive head-to-head: Prices drop, but our favorite stays the same

The Oculus Rift and HTC Vive are the two big names in the virtual-reality arena, but most people can only afford one. Our comparison tells you which is best when you pit the Oculus Rift vs. HTC Vive.
Posted By Jon Martindale
awesome tech you cant buy yet kupol helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I.-powered cat toys, wallets, food containers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Razer Phone 2
Product Review

It's got game. But the Razer Phone 2 is still crippled by its camera

The Razer Phone 2 will impress with its gaming prowess and 120Hz screen. But if you care at all about taking pictures on your phone, skip it. While Razer has improved the camera, it’s still short of the competition.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu