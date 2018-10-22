Share

From the footage we’ve seen so far, Devil May Cry 5 looks like a return to form for the stylish Capcom action series. But are you hyped enough to spend $8,000 on a patently absurd limited edition? That’s right, Capcom Japan has an $8,000 Devil May Cry 5 special edition for sale (via Eurogamer).

The $8,000 edition’s main selling point is a replica Dante jacket modeled after the one worn by the actor for the motion capture. Yes, we’re as baffled as you are. Although real leather, we can’t begin to fathom how this is worth $8,000 unless it includes about $7,500 in cash in the inside pocket.

If you’re looking for a bargain, though, you can purchase one of the other two special editions. A $6,000 bundle includes Nero’s jacket, complete with a ripped sleeve at the elbow for authenticity. That means that if you wore the Nero jacket in chilly weather, one of your arms would certainly be cold. The cheapest option, if you can even call it that, is a $5,300 edition with V’s jacket. V isn’t as well known as Dante or Nero so the dip makes sense.

We’ll admit that all of the jackets look cool, but we’re having a hard time figuring out how Capcom came up with these prices. As of now, these editions appear to be available only for the Japanese version of the game.

Of course the average Devil May Cry fan will be perfectly content with the standard $60 version of the game. If you want to get a little special without breaking the bank, the deluxe edition costs $70 and comes with five alternate costumes and 100,000 red orbs. Unlike the ultra-special edition, these costumes will only be wearable in-game.

Capcom’s Devil May Cry 5 announcement at E3 impressed us, but the gameplay trailer shown at Gamescom in August has us eagerly awaiting its 2019 launch. The trailer showed off Nero’s new weapons, appropriately named the Devil Breakers. Each mechanical arm has its own power that helps Nero jump-start his demon slaying venture. It’s been 10 years since the release of Devil May Cry 4, so it’s safe to say fans are on the edge of their seats for this one.

Whether or not that translates to $8,000 jacket purchases remains to be seen. Devil May Cry 5 launches on March 8, 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.