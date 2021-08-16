  1. Gaming

Evo will return to in-person format in Las Vegas next year

By

Evo’s first year with Sony in charge has come and nearly gone, with online regional finalists awaiting the call to compete against one another in the fall. now, Evo has announced that the event will return to an in-person tournament format next year.

Evo, or Evolution, is the largest fighting game event there is, boasting thousands of players from across the globe competing in different titles. This year’s tournament is the first since Sony bought the brand in March. It is also its first time being an online-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Sony’s initial acquisition of the event, many fighting game fans wondered if big changes were coming involving the usual lineup of games, the locale of the event, and hardware limits. Thankfully, those worries are put to rest with today’s announcement.

Not only will Evo keep its traditional location of Las Vegas, but it seems as though the tournament will continue to host games outside of Sony’s sphere. The video features a clip from Super Smash Bros., which was absent from the online event this year. Many people thought the series may not return due to Sony’s involvement in Evo.

Also very important to note. @EVO is still open to all platforms. The teams at PlayStation and RTS are enabling us to continue working with our community to support fighting games. https://t.co/NKMQUSvkfj

&mdash; Mark Julio (マークマン) (@MarkMan23) March 18, 2021

While Evo 2021 still was a very successful event this year, boasting over 40,000 tournament entries across its Evo and pre-Evo tournaments, it showed how hard it can be to run an online competition of this size. The announcement of a return to an offline venue resulted in a sigh of relief from many in the community.

Holy smokes, that was my scream during @soulcalibur. I miss offline so badly. So amped for EVO 2022!! https://t.co/i9C95oUfR9

&mdash; Alicia Junus 🌸AXL aliciaxlife (@aliciaxlife_) August 16, 2021

Evo 2022 is set to take place back at its original home of Las Vegas from August 5-7, 2022, with a return to in-person competition.

Editors' Recommendations

The best back-to-school gift is noise-canceling headphones. Here’s why

Man in cafe working on a laptop wearing Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

Samsung CB4 Chromebook in gray with a landscape image on the display.

Every Overwatch 2 character confirmed so far

Characters in Overwatch 2.

Sonos looks like it’s planning to launch its own voice assistant

The Sonos Roam portable speaker.

The Ascent: All CyberDeck upgrade locations

An alien behind a counter with a hologram on it.

Sorry, Blastoise: The next Pokémon Unite character is Blissey

Blissey steps onto the battlefield.

The best settings for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X

Plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

The best video games for kids

What are Overwatch competitive ranks?

Overwatch heroes in the air about to attack.

First Intel Arc graphics card has two key features to compete with Nvidia and AMD

Concept art of an Intel DG2 graphics card.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Everything we know about the movie so far

Dune Timothee Chalamet

This Dell 27-inch monitor is so cheap today it could be a mistake

A 27-inch Dell monitor with a man in a dynamic pose on the screen.