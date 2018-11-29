Digital Trends
Gaming

Players mad over ‘Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition’ canvas bag controversy

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition promised a lot of premium items for a price tag of $200, but players are angry over what appears to be false advertising by Bethesda regarding the special release.

In addition to a copy of Fallout 76 and bonus in-game items, the Power Armor Edition includes a tricentennial steelbook, a glow-in-the-dark world terrain map, 24 collectible figurines, and arguably the biggest draw of all, a full-scale wearable T-51B Power Armor helmet with a canvas West Tek duffel bag.

The Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition that players are receiving has one glaring difference compared to what was offered though. Instead of the military-style canvas bag, players are getting a nylon bag as the carrier for the Power Armor helmet.

A look at the listing for the Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition on Bethesda’s online store revealed that in the product description, the canvas bag is no longer mentioned, replaced by “nylon carrying bag.” The image for the special edition, however, still shows the missing canvas bag, and it is still the one being used for listings in major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

Adding to the frustration for players who were looking forward to the canvas bag was an unusual response that a player supposedly received from Bethesda, when he asked about the switch.

“The bag shown in the media was a prototype and was too expensive to make” and “We aren’t planning on doing anything about it” are answers that people do not expect to receive from customer support, prompting speculation that the reply from the Bethesda Gear Helpdesk was doctored. In a strange twist, it appears to be another gaffe for the publisher in relation to the issue.

So if that response was incorrect, what was supposed to be the correct one? Unfortunately, it was not much better off.

Bethesda did not announce that it was downgrading one of the promised items in a product with a price tag of $200, and when players complained, a weird and somewhat infuriating response was sent out. This is on top of other issues related to the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition, including delays that pushed Bethesda to send out codes for the game first, and a different shipping method than what customers paid for.

With other things like triple nuke strikes crashing the server and a player stumbling into immortality, Bethesda might want to clean up its Fallout 76 act just a little bit.

