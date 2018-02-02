Get ‘Far Cry 3: Classic Edition’ for free with purchase of ‘Far Cry 5’ season pass

Ubisoft’s Far Cry series got a huge popularity boost with the release of Far Cry 3 in 2012. Its mesmerizing villain, Vaas, made every cutscene more interesting, and its outpost-based gameplay loop has become the standard template moving forward. For those who don’t have it yet, you’ll be able to get it for free if you purchase the Far Cry 5 season pass.

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition brings the open-world shooter to Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and it will initially only be available through the season pass before going on sale to everyone this summer. It doesn’t appear that any visual enhancements have been made to the game for the move to new consoles. It won’t be available on PC, but PC players who get the season pass or the game’s “Gold Edition” will be given the standard PC version of Far Cry 3 for free.

Ubisoft also revealed the contents of the season pass, and they aren’t what we were expecting in the slightest. The first expansion, Hours of Darkness, sends us to Vietnam to battle against the Viet Cong, and Dead Living Zombies is a horde mode that sounds similar to Call of Duty’s zombie offering. Last up is Lost on Mars, which will have us blasting away at “Martian arachnids.” We’re not sure what any of this has to do with the story of Far Cry 5 or the Eden’s Gate cult, but Ubisoft has had pretty good luck with weird Far Cry content in the past.

The main Far Cry 5 game takes places in the fictional Hope County, located in Montana. Playing as yourself rather than a premade protagonist, you must form a resistance movement to take down Eden’s Gate, a religious cult holding the county hostage. The entire game can be played solo or cooperatively, and you’ll have access to allies that offer unique benefits during combat encounters — a dog can grab enemies’ weapons for your own use, but we’re not sure if he can slice their throats like D-Dog in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Far Cry 5 launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 27 and will cost $60. The Gold Edition offers the season pass for an additional $30.