Final Fantasy XIV adds new story quests in latest patch

Final Fantasy XIV got its 6.1 update today, bringing new content to the game. The new patch is titled Newfound Adventure, and it adds new story quests to the current iteration of the massively multiplayer online JRPG. Players will need to upgrade to the Endwalker expansion to get their hands on the new quests included in patch 6.1.

The Newfound Adventure update is exactly what its title states. Players can access all-new main scenario quests that follow the Endwalker campaign. These quests feature an entirely new storyline that begins yet another thread in the world of FFXIV. A new dungeon is also featured in this mission.

Of course, it wouldn’t be XIV if the new patch stopped at a simple story expansion. Once players complete the main scenario and role quests of Endwalker, they can play through even more story with the Newfound Adventure role quests.

Players without groups to play with also get a bit of help with this new patch. There’s always been an aspect that keeps many players away from MMORPGs, and that’s the fact that it’s necessary to schedule group sessions to take on quests. That goes double for the task of late-joining players starting from older missions. Now solo players need not fret, as they can now complete main scenario dungeons and trials from A Realm Reborn (2.0) with NPC party members.

Along with all these updates comes more player-versus-player (PvP) content, gear, mounts, and a whole lot more. You can read the 6.1 patch notes for more details.

