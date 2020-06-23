Fortnite continues its in-game concert series with Diplo, Noah Cyrus, and Young Thug. Diplo teamed up with Fortnite on his Party Royale DJ residency, and the concert is a premiere of his new album, Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley. Fortnite bills the show as an “all-new sound where the frontier and future collide.”

To coincide with the event, Fortnite is bringing back favorite outfits like “Deadfire, Desperado, Rio Grande, Frontier, Rustler, and Nightlife, (and) the Knee Slapper Emote.” Those items will be available on June 24, starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the concert in Fortnite

To watch “Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley With Special Guests Noah Cyrus and Young Thug,” go to the Party Royale mode before the concert start time. To get there, go to the game select menu and pick Party Royale, which is a weapon- and combat-free zone where players can hang out and try different activities.

When and where to watch the Diplo concert

The concert kicks off June 25 at 6 p.m. PT on the Main Stage. There will be a full rebroadcast on June 29 at 9 a.m. PT.

What to do if you can’t play the game

In the past, some players have experienced issues where they can’t log onto the game because of overloaded servers. In that case, keep an eye on streamers who play the game on Twitch, like NickEh30 or Tfue.

Has Fortnite done this before?

Yes! Fortnite is actually one of the pioneers of streaming concerts in video games, and it regularly partners with musical artists and entertainment companies for promotional activities.

Popular rock band Weezer teamed up with the game to create a whole new island to promote its release, The Black Album. The island was fashioned to look like a theme park and was called Weezer World.

The company broke ground in May when it had the exclusive rights to premiere the trailer for Tenet, the highly anticipated new movie from director Christopher Nolan.

Fortnite also teamed up with Netflix’s Stranger Things to promote the show by allowing players to get outfits based on characters of the popular series, as well as travel through portals to the show’s fabled Upside Down realm.

What other artists have performed on Fortnite?

Rapper Travis Scott most recently held a concert in April in Fortnite, and he turned it into a surreal video experience that ventured through outer space and underwater. Fortnite later tweeted that more than 27.7 million unique players participated in the event.

Marshmello, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, and Dillon Francis have all also held concerts in the popular video game. After the success of Scott’s event, Sony announced that it was going to build a team dedicated to using Fortnite to create immersive media.

