An Australian Fortnite streamer who goes by the name MrDeathMoth has reportedly been arrested after he abused his pregnant wife while live on Twitch. The case of domestic abuse was recorded in a pair of videos that have circulated online.

A word of warning: the streamer’s actions in the clips are extremely distressing.

“Can you not? I said I’ll be out soon,” MrDeadMoth says in the footage, before slamming his keyboard and apparently slapping her off screen. “Don’t hit me in the face,” his wife, who is revealed to be pregnant, says as the videos lead to more screams and chaos. The streamer returns to resume playing Fortnite, but the argument continues and he gets up to once again attack his wife. A child can also be heard crying.

A Twitter user with the handle Cylints, who claims to be a cybersecurity expert and a cyber crime specialist, was providing updates on the situation.

Cylints proceeded with exacting his own brand of justice on MrDeadMoth, who he discovered was named Luke, by revealing the streamer’s most commonly used password and compromising his Epic Games account by returning all of his eligible skins.

Cylints later confirmed that Luke’s wife was fine, but the two kids were with the streamer. Dot Esports learned from Cylints that Luke was planning to escape from the authorities with his two children, but he gave the police the streamer’s IP address and the hotel where he checked in so that he would be brought to jail. Cylints also discovered a previous arrest record for harassment and assault against Luke.

Unfortunately for his wife, the nightmare is still not over.

Note To All: like I said his wife is safe, but she expressed concern about getting threats from random people online saying horrible things when she was the victim. Some people out here are sick threatening her when she didn’t do anything wrong. — ً (@Cylints) December 9, 2018

Fortnite remains one of the most popular video games in the market, but it has been linked to several issues. In September, a report claimed that the multiplayer shooter was mentioned in 200 divorce petitions in the United Kingdom this year. Meanwhile, last month, another report revealed that there is an increasing number of children being taken by their parents to therapy to deal with their Fortnite addiction, with some kids even sent to special camps where they can “detox” from technology.