Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ streamer reportedly arrested after abusing wife while on Twitch

Aaron Mamiit
By

An Australian Fortnite streamer who goes by the name MrDeathMoth has reportedly been arrested after he abused his pregnant wife while live on Twitch. The case of domestic abuse was recorded in a pair of videos that have circulated online.

A word of warning: the streamer’s actions in the clips are extremely distressing.

“Can you not? I said I’ll be out soon,” MrDeadMoth says in the footage, before slamming his keyboard and apparently slapping her off screen. “Don’t hit me in the face,” his wife, who is revealed to be pregnant, says as the videos lead to more screams and chaos. The streamer returns to resume playing Fortnite, but the argument continues and he gets up to once again attack his wife. A child can also be heard crying.

A Twitter user with the handle Cylints, who claims to be a cybersecurity expert and a cyber crime specialist, was providing updates on the situation.

Cylints proceeded with exacting his own brand of justice on MrDeadMoth, who he discovered was named Luke, by revealing the streamer’s most commonly used password and compromising his Epic Games account by returning all of his eligible skins.

Cylints later confirmed that Luke’s wife was fine, but the two kids were with the streamer.  Dot Esports learned from Cylints that Luke was planning to escape from the authorities with his two children, but he gave the police the streamer’s IP address and the hotel where he checked in so that he would be brought to jail. Cylints also discovered a previous arrest record for harassment and assault against Luke.

Unfortunately for his wife, the nightmare is still not over.

Fortnite remains one of the most popular video games in the market, but it has been linked to several issues. In September, a report claimed that the multiplayer shooter was mentioned in 200 divorce petitions in the United Kingdom this year. Meanwhile, last month, another report revealed that there is an increasing number of children being taken by their parents to therapy to deal with their Fortnite addiction, with some kids even sent to special camps where they can “detox” from technology.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters
fallout 76 review 16
Gaming

Once the dust settles, 'Fallout 76' will be a nuclear wasteland worth exploring

The launch of Fallout 76 has been nothing short of apocalyptic, but that doesn’t mean the game is dead on arrival. Bethesda has a path forward, paved by The Elder Scrolls Online, another game that suffered a rocky start.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

How to delete games on your PS4

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and reinstall games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
super smash bros ultimate first dlc persona 5 joker
Gaming

Joker from ‘Persona 5’ will take your heart in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Joker, the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts from Persona 5, will arrive to Super Smash Bros. as its first DLC character. The announcement was a surprising one, because Persona 5 is a PlayStation 4 exclusive.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
magic the gathering enters esports with 10 million prize pool arena
Gaming

‘Magic: The Gathering’ enters esports relevance with $10 million prize pool

Wizards of the Coast is pushing Magic: The Gathering into esports relevance with a prize pool of $10 million across the tabletop version and Magic: The Gathering Arena. Will the game be able to compete with Hearthstone and Overwatch?
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to set up the nintendo switch feature
Gaming

Get some bang for your buck with these Nintendo Switch console deals at Walmart

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the past, but you can still get some bang for your buck on game consoles before the holiday season is done. Walmart has various Nintendo Switch bundles on sale right now.
Posted By Steven Petite
awesome tech you cant buy yet onak feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Just Cause 4 review
Product Review

‘Just Cause 4’ is mindless fun that leaves little room for much else

Just Cause 4 revels in explosions and over-the-top action, but its world feels empty and hollow. With few new ideas and a stale open world, it's a fun but shallow piece of escapism.
Posted By Steven Petite
E3: Valve announces details on upcoming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Gaming

‘CS:GO’ goes free-to-play and players are not happy about it

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), has gone free-to-play this week in a controversial move. Players are angry that the problem of cheating will get much worse now that anyone can make a disposable account to play.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

The most common Xbox One X problems, and how to fix them

The Xbox One X is a brilliant console, but it's not without its issues, ranging from simple annoyances to severe hardware problems. Here are common Xbox One X problems and how to fix them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
xbox one gaming decline controller head
Gaming

How to delete and reinstall games on your Xbox One

Removing and reinstalling games on the Xbox One's hard drive isn't difficult, but it's a process that not everyone is familiar with. Thankfully, our guide will run you through each step so you'll know precisely what to do.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
street fighter v rage quitter league points docked gall
Gaming

‘Street Fighter V’ players will get bonuses if they allow in-game ads

Capcom will show in-game advertisements on Street Fighter V starting December 11. Players may choose to deactivate the ads, but they will miss out on some bonuses and content if they do so.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
the walking dead final season episode 3 release date revealed telltale s
Gaming

‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ returns with Episode 3 next month

Skybound Games revealed the release date for Episode 3: Broken Toys of Telltale Games' The Walking Dead: The Final Season. Clementine's story will be getting the ending that it deserves after all.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
take two sues gta online modder for 150000
Gaming

Take-Two Interactive takes down another ‘GTA Online’ modder, seeks $150K

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have filed a lawsuit against the GTA Online modder behind the software named Elusive. The publisher is continuing its crackdown against GTA Online mods.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit