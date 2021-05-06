free-to-play-game-the-division-heartland-in-development

Ubisoft has major plans for the future of The Division franchise, starting with the reveal of Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, a new free-to-play game set in the same universe as the previous installments.

The new title is currently in development for consoles, PC, and cloud. It’s developed by Red Storm, one of Ubisoft’s support teams. Heartland is planned to launch by the end of next year, though there’s no firm date.

This standalone game will not require players to have experienced the other entries and will “provide an all-new perspective on the universe in a new setting,” as explained via a post from Ubisoft. Players can currently sign up for the game’s test phase. Based on that signup page, it appears that Heartland will launch for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, along with PC and cloud.

Within that same post, Ubisoft has a lot more planned, including an upcoming new original novel from publisher Aconyte that will take place after the events of The Division 2.

Ubisoft Massive and Ubisoft Bucharest are continuing to work on more content for The Division 2, with plans for a brand new game mode that is planned to launch in 2021. The company notes that a mobile version of the franchise is on the horizon as well.

Ubisoft shared a timeline of the franchise’s upcoming plans, which includes a new Netflix film inspired by the events of the original game. It will star Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain, with an unannounced release date. In short, fans of The Division have plenty to look forward to within the next few years.

