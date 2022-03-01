  1. Gaming

A free Ghostwire: Tokyo prelude game is available right now

DeAngelo Epps
By

Ghostwire: Tokyo — Prelude, The Corrupted Casefile, a prequel to the upcoming action-adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo, is releasing today. It comes for free to PlayStation exclusively today, and to Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 8.

Ghostwire: Tokyo — Prelude The Corrupted Casefile takes place before the upcoming action game and sets the stage for the supernatural crisis faced in the main game. Unlike its open-world action-adventure counterpart, Prelude is a visual novel, meaning it’s a text-based interactive story, similar to series like Ace Attorney or Danganronpa.

The main game, Ghostwire: Tokyo, puts players into a world plagued by evil ghosts and spirits that must be combatted using special psychic and paranormal abilities. Nearly all of Tokyo’s citizens mysteriously vanish and spirits invade. The protagonist of the game, Akito, is possessed by a spirit detective who teams up with him and grants him supernatural powers to take on the hordes of spirits.

From what was shown in the trailer, it can be assumed that the prequel visual novel will focus on the spirit detective, KK, and detail the journey that transformed him into the spirit that possesses Akito in the full release game. Players may also presume that Prelude will be just as weird and trippy as what we’ve been shown of its counterpart.

You can download Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude for free right now on PlayStation 4 and 5, and on Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 8. Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to be released worldwide on March 25 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

