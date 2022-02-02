  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Gran Turismo 7 features a museum for car history buffs

Otto Kratky
By

Sony’s PlayStation State of Play presentation for February didn’t touch on most of the company’s hotly anticipated games, like Insomniac’s Wolverine title or God of War Ragnarok, and instead focused solely on Gran Turismo 7. It featured 30 minutes of gameplay that showed off the different cars players can use and the automobile museums they can visit when it launches on March 4.

At its launch, Gran Turismo 7 will have over 400 cars, with 300 of them having been manufactured after 2001. The entire catalog of cars also has a visual boost thanks to Gran Turismo 7‘s ray tracing, although it’s not clear if that feature will only be turned on with a specific graphics fidelity mode. Players will also be able to tune each car to their liking with new parts in the game’s Tuning Shop, which is packed with different car component. There are also settings that can be adjusted.

Along with cars, each track in Gran Turismo 7 has been made to recreate real life as much as possible through its in-game weather systems. With 34 locations and 97 total layouts, developer Polyphony Digital has gathered immense amounts of meteorological data to create unique weather scenarios. Clouds in the game will form realistically, and day and night cycles will look appropriate for their given location. For example, a sunrise on a track in Japan will look different from the sunrise on another track in California.

However, Gran Turismo 7 won’t be all about driving cars. It will also put a big emphasis on the history behind modern cars and automobile manufacturers. One of the game’s locations, the Brand Central, sports 300 cars for players to purchase, as well as museums for major car manufacturers, like Porsche or Ford. Another location, the Gran Turismo Café, will sometimes have the designers of cars present and ready to share the history behind iconic models.

Another presentation is set to air tomorrow for Bethesda’s PlayStation-exclusive horror title Ghostwire: Tokyo. Set to air at 2 p.m. PT, the showcase’s description revealed that the long-awaited horror title will release on March 25.

