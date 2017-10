‘Gran Turismo Sport’ full car list includes Porsche for the first time

Why it matters to you There may not be as many cars in GT Sport as some would like, but three Porsche models at least slightly make up that.

Ahead of Gran Turismo Sport‘s October 17 launch, Polyphony Digital released the complete car list and a lengthy trailer showing off the vehicles. Although the 163 vehicles featured is a far cry from the 700 available in the recently released Forza Motorsport 7, fans of Gran Turismo can rejoice because Porsche finally finds itself in the racing sim with three models including the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport and the Porsche 919 Hybrid.

GT Sport cars will look more realistic than ever thanks to HDR support on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Racers can take each of the 163 cars for spins around 40 different layouts sprawled across 17 different courses.

It’s safe to expect more cars and tracks to be released as post-launch DLC, but Sony hasn’t revealed its plans beyond the October 17 launch for PS4. Players can get a jump on filling out their garages by downloading the timed GT Sport demo now. All cars unlocked in the demo as well as up to $1 million of in-game currency can be transferred to the full game. The demo runs until 8 a.m. PT on Thursday, October 12.

