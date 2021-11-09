Riot Forge has announced a new game in the League of Legends universe. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a rhythm-based game that will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Netflix on November 16.

Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm-runner-style game that stars Ziggs, a yordle with an undying passion for explosions. Players must perform bomb jumps and bomb attacks to the beat of the soundtrack. There will be obstacles for players to avoid and light fuses scattered around the levels that can set off a chain reaction of explosions.

The official announcement only confirmed two characters from the League of Legends universe. Ziggs, who will be the playable character in the game, and Heimerdinger a straight-laced scientist who is the foil to Ziggs’ antics in the lore of the game. Heimerdinger will try to stop the player from achieving Ziggs’ goal, which is to build the greatest bomb Runeterra has ever seen.

The game is being developed by Choice Provisions, a game development studio based in Santa Cruz, California, that focuses on rhythm games. Choice Provisions is known for its Bit.Trip series, more specifically Runner3. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is being published by Riot Forge, a label within Riot Games that focuses on creating games that are “completable” and do not have the repeatable gameplay loop of League of Legends or Legends of Runeterra.

More information about Hextech Mayhem will be revealed at 11 a.m. ET on November 16 during a Riot Forge Video showcase. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story will be available on November 16 for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Netflix app.

