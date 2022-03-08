Every Legendary weapon in Horizon Forbidden West and how to get them

Both Horizon games are RPGs, though more focused on the action aspects by far. In the first game, Aloy had a very simple RPG progression system. There were a few simple skill trees, and new weapons and armor sets to unlock, buy, and earn through quests, plus some minor alterations you could do to customize them. With Horizon Forbidden West, not only has the action been cranked up to a new level but so have the role-playing elements, specifically with loot. This game has a full-on looter tier system ranging from common weapons all the way up to the most powerful and unique Legendary tier of items.

Legendary weapons in Horizon Forbidden West won’t just drop out in the world. Even the toughest enemies you can face in the wild have no chance to drop a Legendary weapon, and not even the main quest will reward you with the most powerful arsenal Aloy can get. These unique weapons of which there are only nine, one for each weapon type, have very specific requirements to earn that can be the most challenging tasks in the entire game. If you want to be the most deadly robot dinosaur hunter possible, we’ll show you all the Legendary weapons in Horizon Forbidden West and how you can get them.

Ancestor’s Return

Going in alphabetical order, the Ancestor’s Return is the first Legendary weapon up. This is the most powerful Shredder Gauntlet weapon in the game, which is a new type to Horizon Forbidden West. It’s a bit tricky to use, but can be a ton of fun and very powerful in the right hands. If you’re able to hit and catch the disc, each additional hit you get will deal more damage until you drop your combo. Getting your hands on it, meanwhile, is a bit of a task. You will need to find and solve all nine Relic Ruins, collect their ornaments, and deliver turn them in. Eight of these are available right away, but the last one only unlocks when you get the “Nights of Lights” side quest. Once all have been turned in, you get the Ancestor’s Return as your reward. Here are the starting perks at their base percentages, which go up with upgrades, plus the additional buffs you get for upgrading it:

+10% Agility Damage

+25% Draw Speed Buffs after upgrades: +10% Concentration Damage

+10% Component Tear

+5% Critical Hit Chance

The Blast Forge

Sometimes you just need a weapon that deals with problems. When that time comes, boltblasters are your answer, with The Blast Forge standing as the Legendary king of the pile. This armor-piercing weapon can use three different ammo types to rip through whatever opposes you. It’s simple, elegant, and satisfying. What’s a little more challenging is getting it. You will need to purchase this weapon from the Prize Master of The Maw at the arena for 80 Arena Medals, which is no small amount. Here are the starting perks at their base percentages, which go up with upgrades, plus the additional buffs you get for upgrading it:

+25% Draw Speed

+5% Critical Hit Chance

Buffs after upgrades:

+15% Overdraw Damage

+10% Reload Speed

+2% Instant Shocked Chance

Carja’s Bane

For the Warrior bow class, Carja’s Bane is very aptly named. This short-ranged bow is a powerhouse in all those tight, close quarters situations. It’s equally good against human enemies and machines, though much better at the smaller types for sure. Unlocking it can be the most frustrating depending on your tastes, but isn’t terribly difficult with some time and practice. The Carja’s Bane is a reward for winning all four of the Gauntlet Runs, timed races where you ride a machine, in Horizon Forbidden West. Here are the starting perks at their base percentages, which go up with upgrades, plus the additional buffs you get for upgrading it:

+10% Agility Damage

+10% Corroding Enemy Damage

Buffs after upgrades:

+10% Knockdown Power

+15% Melee Follow Up

Death-Seeker’s Shadow

Some weapons, including the Death-Seeker’s Shadow, in Horizon Forbidden West are worth getting for their name alone. The fact that this Hunter bow is also as strong as it is just makes it even more satisfying to earn. This bow is perfect for sniping, especially with the shock and piercing arrow types it can use. Like a couple of other Legendary weapons on this list, it is also purchased at the Arena for a hefty 80 Arena Medals. Here are the starting perks at their base percentages, which go up with upgrades, plus the additional buffs you get for upgrading it:

+5% Critical Hit Chance

+10% Shocked Enemy Damage

Buffs after upgrades:

+15% Knockdown Damage

+15% Critical Hit Damage

Forgefall

In name alone, the Forgefall is perhaps the weakest link in the list of Horizon Forbidden West‘s Legendary weapons, but in practice, it is no slouch whatsoever. Yes, it is slow, but when you have a bow as strong as this, one shot might be all you need. Add in some plasma ammo and you’ve got one heck of an opening volley. Yet again, you’ll be grinding out those Arena Medals, 80 if you hadn’t guessed, to grab this bow. Here are the starting perks at their base percentages, which go up with upgrades, plus the additional buffs you get for upgrading it:

+25% Draw Speed

+10% Concentration Damage

Buffs after upgrades:

+25% Overdraw Damage

+15% Aerial Enemy Damage

+10% Shocked Enemy Damage

The Skykiller

What could be strong enough to kill the sky? If it isn’t this Legendary Spike Thrower, then it’s the closest you can get. Nailing an enemy with these massive spears just rips through health bars, especially since The Skykiller can utilize explosive ammo to make it even more devastating. It probably looks the most primitive of all Aloy’s tools, but shouldn’t be underestimated. To gain this power of sky killing you need to beat a side mission called “The Way Home” that has a recommended level of 32, meaning you will have to do some leveling up before you’re able to handle it. Here are the starting perks at their base percentages, which go up with upgrades, plus the additional buffs you get for upgrading it:

+10% Reload Speed

+15% Aerial Enemy Damage

Buffs after upgrades:

+15% Overdraw Damage

+25% Draw Speed

+10% Burning Enemy Damage

The Sun Scourge

Hunter bows are typically not super interesting, but The Sun Scourge at least makes your all-around weapon look and feel good. On top of good damage, it can use fire, ice, and poison arrows for a wide range of versatility. If you’re a completionist, you might come across this one naturally since you need to clear out all six of the Rebel Camps across Horizon Forbidden West to unlock it. Here are the starting perks at their base percentages, which go up with upgrades, plus the additional buffs you get for upgrading it:

+2% Instant Brittle Chance

+10% Agility Damage

Buffs after upgrades:

+15% Overdraw Damage

+10% Reload Speed

+15% Aerial Enemy Damage

Tinker’s Pride

The Tripcasters are a more situational weapon, but if you have a mind for laying traps, the Tinker’s Pride will be right up your alley. It is perfect for destroying armor but also deals a damage-over-time effect on anything hurt by it. That kind of power will come at a major cost, though. Not only do you need to beat all 12 Hunting Ground Trials to unlock it, but you need to get the highest possible score on all of them too. Be prepared to work for this one. Here are the starting perks at their base percentages, which go up with upgrades, plus the additional buffs you get for upgrading it:

+15% Damage Over Time

+10% Knockdown Power

Buffs after upgrades:

+2% Instant Brittle Chance

+15% Knockdown Damage

Wings of the Ten

Last up, Wings of the Ten is your Blastsling Legendary, and man does this baby pack a punch. If the high explosive damage and potential to shred enemy components wasn’t enough, it also comes with adhesive ammo to let you stick your targets with blast after blast. This is the other Legendary tied to collectibles, this time the Black Boxes. There are 12 you need to find in Horizon Forbidden West, all part of a side quest, though you will need some other tools from main story progress in order to reach some. Here are the starting perks at their base percentages, which go up with upgrades, plus the additional buffs you get for upgrading it:

+5% Critical Hit Chance

+15% Critical Hit Damage

Buffs after upgrades:

+15% Overdraw Damage

+15% Close Range Damage

+2% Instant Plasma Blast Chance

