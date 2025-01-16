The classic Dynasty Warriors games are loose retellings of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms from Chinese literature. While they all share characters and locations from this classic work, the story and events have been rather loose adaptations. Dynasty Warriors: Origins puts a greater focus on the story by introducing a new, single character you experience the events with. While there are more cutscenes and narrative choices than before, the action is just as bombastic and empowering as ever. After the last entry took the game open-world, Dynasty Warriors: Origins refocuses the experience back to large-scale stages. If you’re wondering how long it will take you to hack and slash your way through the game, we’ll give you a good idea.

How long is Dynasty Warriors: Origins?

Dynasty Warriors: Origins features a lot of optional and side content throughout the main campaign that can dramatically inflate your playtime if you enjoy doing it all. Then there are the multiple endings you can get to add even more hours. To start, our initial playthrough that did a bulk of the side content took about 30 hours to reach the first ending. If you were to do all the side content, one route could add up to 35 or 40 hours. On the other hand, ignoring most or all of the side content could let you beat the game in 20 to 25 hours.

Thankfully getting all three endings doesn’t require three entire playthroughs of the game. Dynasty Warriors: Origins allows you to start over just before the major choice that determines which ending you will get so that you can pick a different path to see that ending. This occurs around halfway through the game. For a full completionist run of all three endings doing all side content, Dynasty Warriors: Origins could last you 60 hours or more.