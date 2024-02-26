 Skip to main content
How to beat Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2

Jesse Lennox
By

We’re not saying any of the Terminids in Helldivers 2 are appealing to look at, but the Bile Spewers are disgusting even in comparison to others like the Charger. They’re big, they glow green, and they vomit their deadly acid on you from surprising ranges. These enemy types tend to be easy pickings in other games, but this time around, they’re one of the most deadly. Not only can their acid kill you outright if you take a full mouthful, but the Spewer itself isn’t a pushover in terms of health. Like any bug, it isn’t invincible and there are some tactics we have to share to help you squish this one the next time it shows up.

How to kill Bile Spewers

A soldier fighting a bile spewer in Helldivers 2.
Arrowhead Games

If a Bile Spewer rears its ugly head during a medium- or higher-difficulty mission on a Terminid planet, there are a few key tactics to remember to come out unscathed. First, and this applies to any creature you fear may projectile vomit in games or real life, is to not be in front of it. Watch for when they lurch back in preparation to spew their bile so you can dodge and dive to the side to avoid the acid.

Their weak points are their big, glowing parts around their sides and back. In terms of weaponry needed, while explosives tend to be the most effective, any primary weapon seems to do the trick well enough. Just make sure you’re not right up next to one when finishing it off since they pop in a small burst of acid you don’t want to get caught in it.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to change your ship’s name in Helldivers 2
Four soldiers near an airstrike in Helldivers 2.

The most important part of any ship has to be its name. In Helldivers 2, you're fortunate enough to get a vessel all of your own right away, meaning you need to come up with a name on the spot from the available presets. If you're unprepared, you might enter something that you end up wishing you could change, but there isn't an obvious way to edit your choice after it's been made. In other games, you might need to spend some currency like Warbonds or Super Credits to alter something like this, but that's not the case here. Once you know the trick, you can alter your ship's name whenever you wish.
How to change your ship's name

Changing your ship's name takes no time at all in Helldivers 2. Just go over to the Ship Management station on the left side of the bridge. Interact with the terminal and you will be on the Destroyer tab, which has all your ship's stats, by default. On the right, you can see the option to Change Ship Name above the Ship Log. Just press Square here if you're on PlayStation 5 or R on PC to open up the prompt to choose whichever combination of words your heart desires for your defender of Super Earth. Simply apply the changes when you're happy and get back to spreading some Democracy!

Read more
Helldivers 2 isn’t on Xbox, but these Game Pass titles can help fill the void
A soldier in silhouette in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 is a PlayStation console exclusive, so it's not available on Xbox Series X or S. Not only has Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer voiced his disappointment in this, but so have many Helldivers 2 players, who are asking for more backup in the fight against the Terminids and Automatons.

If you don't own a PS5 or a good enough gaming PC to run Helldivers 2, you might be feeling a bit left out. But if you're in the mood for a sci-fi or co-op game, there are plenty of entertaining alternate options available on Xbox Game Pass. While Xbox players can't yet die for Super Earth, they can still have a great time fighting and dying in any of these Xbox Game Pass games that are playable on console.
Deep Rock Galactic

Read more
The best armor in Helldivers 2
A soldier in silhouette in Helldivers 2.

Armor sets in Helldivers 2 will affect more than just some stats and numbers behind the scenes. Just like your primary weapon, the type of armor you pick will dictate your playstyle and needs to be heavily considered before each mission. Each one comes with a different rating in three stats, plus there's a passive that makes it stand out, but all fall into either light, medium, or heavy roles. While the number of options isn't terribly overwhelming, comparing and contrasting all those stats and abilities on top of things like Boosters and Stratagems can become tedious. If you just want to get out there and blast some bugs, here are the best armor types to pick in Helldivers 2.
Best armor types
As of now, there are 19 different armor sets you can unlock with Medals and Super Credits, but more are likely to be added to the game in the future. When and if that occurs, we will update our rankings.
TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy

Especially when you're a fresh recruit in Helldivers 2, you can't go wrong with the Cavalier of Democracy if you happened to preorder the game. If not, it isn't a huge loss here since it is more of a great starter armor. It will give you very balanced stats for a medium build, with 100 Armor, 500 Speed, and 100 Stamina Regeneration. However, whether it's this one or any other you unlock early, make sure to get the Democracy Protects passive. This gives you a 50% chance to survive a lethal amount of damage and prevents bleeding damage from chest hemorrhages.
SC-34 Infiltrator

Read more