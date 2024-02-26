How to beat Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2

We’re not saying any of the Terminids in Helldivers 2 are appealing to look at, but the Bile Spewers are disgusting even in comparison to others like the Charger. They’re big, they glow green, and they vomit their deadly acid on you from surprising ranges. These enemy types tend to be easy pickings in other games, but this time around, they’re one of the most deadly. Not only can their acid kill you outright if you take a full mouthful, but the Spewer itself isn’t a pushover in terms of health. Like any bug, it isn’t invincible and there are some tactics we have to share to help you squish this one the next time it shows up.

How to kill Bile Spewers

If a Bile Spewer rears its ugly head during a medium- or higher-difficulty mission on a Terminid planet, there are a few key tactics to remember to come out unscathed. First, and this applies to any creature you fear may projectile vomit in games or real life, is to not be in front of it. Watch for when they lurch back in preparation to spew their bile so you can dodge and dive to the side to avoid the acid.

Their weak points are their big, glowing parts around their sides and back. In terms of weaponry needed, while explosives tend to be the most effective, any primary weapon seems to do the trick well enough. Just make sure you’re not right up next to one when finishing it off since they pop in a small burst of acid you don’t want to get caught in it.

