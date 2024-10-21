How to beat Skyrunner Charadrius bosses in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Once you and your party make it to Brilehaven in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll eventually have to tackle three different boss fights, eventually leading up to a final one after successfully infiltrating Skyrunner Charadrius. This main dungeon is unlike any other dungeon so far, as it isn’t teeming with monsters to slay. Instead, you must strategize a plan to beat Sergeant Xanth, Maintenance Chief Ceiba, and Master Sergeant Glechom in less than three turns.

Not only that but once you make it to the day of infiltration, you also have to take on Cabio and Salva in three turns or less. This minuscule time frame to beat these boss enemies can be incredibly difficult if you don’t know their weaknesses and strengths. And even if you do know clues to succeed against them, the game isn’t completely forthright with exactly what skills or items to use against them. Here’s a thorough explanation of how to beat all the Skyrunner Charadrius bosses within three turns or less in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

How to beat Sergeant Xanth

Inflict paralysis and poison

Deal big-damage Synthesis attacks

The best way to take down Xanth in three turns or less is by first inflicting him with paralysis using a Stunning Arrow, which makes him more vulnerable to critical hits. This is the only way you can get half-turn icons — extra turns — during this fight since Xanth isn’t weak to anything. On top of that, have someone in your party level up in the Gunner archetype to learn Poison Shot. Once poisoned, Xanth will take extra damage with each action you take.

Although these are both the most important aspects of Xanth’s boss fight, you won’t win without powerful attacks. Don’t forget that some of your Synthesis moves can deal extra damage. Although they will take up two turn icons, if it’s a crit, you’ll receive two half-turn icons for extra turns. Moves like Phantom Tracer (Thief + Warrior/Thief/Masked Dancer) will deal extreme physical slash damage, and Jump Thrust (Knight + Brawler/Warrior/Berserker) deals medium pierce damage while lowering Xanth’s defense for three turns.

All of this combined should easily take down Sergeant Xanth within the time frame, and you can move on to the next two bosses. This time, you have a choice to take on either Maintenance Chief Ceiba or Master Sergeant Glechom, similar to how killing the Nord Mines dragon was optional. We recommend you choose Maintenance Chief Ceiba, but both aren’t too difficult to take down once you figure them out.

How to beat Maintenance Chief Ceiba

Negate Repel Physical skill with Tetrabreak

Use the strongest physical skills

You can only defeat Maintenance Chief Ceiba once you get rid of his Repel Physical skill, which repels any physical attacks. Since he’s weak to them, you’ll need to break this barrier using Tetrabreak, a Magic Seeker skill to negate this barrier. There’s also Heartbreak Stratagem, which does the same thing from the Commander Archetype. Use either of these skills immediately. If the first party member that goes doesn’t have this skill, it may be worth skipping their turn if the second party member has the ability (you gain a half-turn icon instead of losing a turn altogether).

Once Ceiba’s Tetrakarn skill is dissolved, go in with your best physical skills. Party members with Archetypes such as Warrior, Knight, Gunner, and Brawler (and their lineage archetypes) all have incredible physical skills and even some powerful Synthesis moves. If you have Pugilist, the step up from Brawler, you can use Power Thrust to deal medium pierce damage and lower Ceiba’s defense. There’s also the Seeker’s Horse-Drawn Carnage Synthesis skill that can deal heavy strike damage.

How to beat Master Sergeant Glechom

Use Knight’s Proclamation to draw his attention

Deal big-damage attacks

Although Master Sergeant Glechom doesn’t have any weaknesses, he becomes a problem when he consistently decides to attack the entire party. To negate this, you’ll have to use skills from the Knight archetype such as Knight’s Proclamation to pull his attention toward one party member. If you’ve already unlocked Magic Knight from the same lineage, they can also use the same skill. Other than that, the only way to get rid of Glechom within the short time frame is to use your strongest attacks.

At this point, you should have powerful skills such as Mudoon (Thief) to deal medium Dark damage, or Fiery Strike (Commander) to deal medium physical fire damage. And don’t forget those Synthesis skills that can inflict extreme damage. You can also gain the advantage with debuffs such as Rakunda (Faker) to decrease his defense or buff your party members with Tarukaja (Seeker) to increase their attack.

How to beat Cabio and Salva

Bring a Mage/Wizard for electric skills

Use powerful pierce skills from Gunner/Magic Knight/Pugilist archetypes

Once you finally infiltrate the Skyrunner Charadrius in Metaphor: ReFantazio, your final bosses are Helmsman Cabio and Grand Chief Salva. Cabio is weak to electric damage, so bring along a Mage Archetype to deal weak electric damage. Better yet, use the Wizard if you’ve unlocked it, which can deal medium electric damage. On the flip side, Salva is immune to electric damage but weak to pierce.

Use your strongest pierce skills against Salva. Although the Gunner has some decent pierce skills that can inflict status ailments, your best bet here is to have party members as a Magic Knight and Pugilist. Magic Knight has Heavy Rush, which can deal medium pierce damage, while Pugilist does the same with Power Thrust but also lowers the enemy’s defense. Even other party members who don’t have the exact skills can still deal decent damage to either enemy within the time frame.