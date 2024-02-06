 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to respec in Palworld

Jesse Lennox
By

Every time you level up in Palworld, you are given the chance to improve some aspect of your character. There isn’t necessarily a wrong way to build your character, but you only get so many points before you hit the level cap and might wish you had made some different choices when taking on the game’s tougher challenges, like catching the Legendaries. Some titles force you to live with how you spec your character, but Palworld is a little more lenient and does offer a way to redistribute all those points once you have a better idea of what you want. The process isn’t simple and will take some time and rare materials, so follow along to learn how to respec your character.

How to respec in Palworld

A memory wiping medicine in Palworld.
Pocketpair

Respecing your Palworld character requires a special consumable called Memory Wiping Medicine, but there’s a big step you must take before you can craft one. First, you need to make an Electric Medicine Workbench, which requires you to hit level 43 and then find it in the Technology menu. This bench is made from:

  • 40 Refined Ingots
  • 10 Circuit Boards
  • 20 Carbon Fiber
Recommended Videos

If that sounds like a grind, just wait. Now that you can make the Memory Wiping Medicine, you need the following materials:

This is a one-time-use item, so make sure you’re sure you want to use it before chugging it down and wasting all those precious materials you spent making it. Also, note that this item doesn’t do anything if you feed it to a Pal except waste it, so don’t bother trying.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
All Legendary Schematics in Palworld and where to find them
A giant pal uses a minigun in Palworld.

Despite featuring all the various types of Pals in Palworld so heavily, they are not actually the most effective way to fight. Sure, they will help you out, and a Legendary can certainly pull its weight in a battle, but you will mostly be relying on your own character to do the work. This is what makes crafting new weapons and armor so important. Most of these you can access simply by leveling up and getting the required materials to make them, but the best of the best can only be made after finding their schematics. If you want only the top-tier gear in Palworld, then you will be hunting for the Legendary Schematics. These will give you access to a range of otherwise unobtainable weapons and armor that can make you all but invincible. Here is how you can get these blueprints for yourself in Palworld.
All Legendary Schematics

There are only nine Legendary Schematics in Palworld, with six dedicated to weapons and the remaining three for armor. Each one is a drop from a specific Alpha Pal in the open world. Note that you are not guaranteed a Legendary Schematic drop. These are rare, probably below 10%, so you will almost certainly have to repeat these battles to get the schematics. Here is a list of your targets and where to find them.
Crossbow Legendary Schematic
The crossbow upgrade boosts your attack to 490 and can be picked up by defeating the level 23 Bushi. It is located at coordinates 1116, 491.
Handgun Legendary Schematic
The Legendary handgun completely transforms the nearly useless base model by upping its attack to 625. Get it by defeating the level 29 Beakon at coordinates 345, -253.
Assault Rifle Legendary Schematic
Who doesn't love the Assault Rifle? Make it deal 560 damage after taking down a level 49 Blazmut waiting at coordinates 434, 532.
Old Bow Legendary Schematic
If you want a bow that smacks enemies with 247 damage arrows, you need to grind out Kingpaca at coordinates 50, -460.
Pump-Action Shotgun Legendary Schematic
If you're a fan of CQC, the shotgun schematic will buff your damage to 385. Suzaku will hold it and is a level 45 Pal found at coordinates 404, 255.
Rocket Launcher Legendary Schematic
Look, sometimes you just need a problem-solver. A Rocket Launcher dealing 14,000 damage can't be argued with in that regard. You'll have to take on the level 50 Jetragon at coordinates 788, 320.
Cloth Armor Legendary Schematic
Not quite on the level as the following two, this schematic is great for the mid game with 112 HP, 24 Defense, and 250 Durability. You only need to beat a level 11 Chillete at coordinates 175, -420.
Pal Metal Helmet Legendary Schematic
This shiny new helmet offers 560 HP, 1,200 Durability, and 240 Defense. Grab it early to make getting the rest of the schematics easier, but you will have to overcome level 50 Frostallion at coordinates -355, 55.
Heat and Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor Legendary Schematic
Both the Legendary Heat and Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor drop from the same target. Both have equal stats and give 1,200 HP, 11,000 Durability, and 400 Defense. And, of course, they resist hot and cold weather respectively. You will need to take down the level 50 Paladius up north at coordinates 445, 680.

Read more
How to unlock Alternate Outfit 3 in Tekken 8
Azucena holding a coffee mug in Tekken 8.

Everyone who's been playing Tekken since Tekken 5 knows that the game is secretly a fashion show. With a fun customization mode that allows you to change up your favorite fighter's style, it's hard for it not to be.

This returns in Tekken 8 and, as always, players can spend earned in-game currency in the shop to unlock more accessories and cosmetics. However, one outfit has to be unlocked instead of bought, and that's Alternate Outfit 3. This style is a variation of each character's main look that usually removes something from that ensemble such as a hoodie or overshirt.
How to unlock Alternate Outfit 3

Read more
How to add external games to your Steam library
Steam library.

Steam is the place for PC games, but several games are only available on other storefronts. The Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, Origin, and more have games that you can’t find on Steam. Plus there are those classic roguelike games you're likely to download from independent sites. Here's how to get them all on Steam so you can access your games all from the same place. Plus, we'll show you how to add games you've bought from places like Humble Bundle that use Steam codes.

Read more