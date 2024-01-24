How to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

Once the novelty of shooting a cute and friendly-looking Pal with a gun wears off, it is time to get serious in Palworld and start crafting more powerful firepower and technologies. Just like everything else, you will need to farm materials in order to actually make these new toys. Your starting musket is serviceable, but once you make a Weapon Workbench, you will see way better options to make so long as you have High Quality Pal Oil. Before you try and shove your Pal into a crusher like you’re farming Paldium, that’s not how you’re meant to get this material. There are two methods to get your hands on some, so let’s break it all down.

How to get High Quality Pal Oil

The first way you can squeeze out some High Quality Pal Oil is to find and either defeat or capture specific Pals. Don’t ask us why these Pals in particular have better oil than others, and just be thankful they aren’t Legendaries. Here are the ones that drop this material:

Digitoise

Dumud

Woolipop

Elpidran

Flambelle

Grintale

Mamorest

Quivern

Relaxaurus

Recommended Videos

From the options available, Flambelle is the lowest level if you are still early on and can’t handle the more difficult Pals.

If you’ve got more gold than time to spare, then you can also buy High Quality Pal Oil from the Wandering Merchant located in Duneshelter. This is in the Sand Dunes region. Once inside the main gate, you can find him on the right side of the marketplace. He will sell you as much oil as you want for 300 gold per vial.

Aside from Polymer, High Quality Pal Oil is needed to make a couple of handguns and grenade launches, among other items.

Editors' Recommendations