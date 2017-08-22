How to watch a pair of Nintendo Direct live-streams during Gamescom

Why it matters to you Nintendo will give fans a new look at Super Mario Odyssey during Gamescom.

Nintendo has largely abandoned traditional press conferences at major events in favor of its Nintendo Direct live-streams. That trend continues into Gamescom 2017, with Nintendo once again planning to show off multiple highly anticipated games such as Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch and Metroid: Samus Returns for Nintendo 3DS.

How to watch

Nintendo’s Gamescom live-streams kick off with a Super Mario Odyssey-centric theme on Wednesday, August 23, at 6 a.m. PT. The stream can be watched on Nintendo’s dedicated Gamescom site or on its YouTube channel.

Then the following day, Thursday, August 24 at 3 a.m. PT, Nintendo will have a Metroid: Samus Returns-focused stream. Like Odyssey, the stream can be watched on Nintendo’s Gamescom site or through YouTube.

Gamescom is in Germany so the live-stream time for either of these events is not necessarily ideal for many people in the States. Even if you can’t watch, make sure to check back with us to get all the updates of what went down in both streams.

What to expect

Nintendo Direct live streams focused on one or two games typically have a fair amount of unseen gameplay. For Super Mario Odyssey, we will get another extended look at the open world Mario title. Producer Yoshiaki Koizumi will give a developer talk about Odyssey‘s gameplay. This may be the last good look we get at Mario’s upcoming adventure ahead of its October 27 launch.

As for day 2, Metroid: Samus Returns producer Yoshio Sakamoto, and MercurySteam creative director José Luis Márquez, will discuss and demonstrate new aspects from the upcoming 3DS title. Metroid: Samus Returns is a reimagining of the Game Boy Title Metroid II: Return of Samus. The game launches September 15 alongside a new orange special edition New Nintendo 3DS XL.

In addition to these to titles, Nintendo has announced that Fire Emblem Warriors and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will also receive some stage time.

Those in attendance will get to try out those titles in addition to Pokkén Tournament DX, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions, and Monster Hunter Stories. It’s unclear if those titles, however, will also be present in live-streams.

Nintendo often inserts a surprise or two inside Nintendo Direct streams, so we’ll have to wait and see.