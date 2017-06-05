Nintendo Direct event could focus on new ‘Pokémon Go’ content

Why it matters to you Pokémon Go players are likely to hear more about player-versus-player battles at the Nintendo Direct event scheduled for June 6.

Nintendo will host a Nintendo Direct event tomorrow, June 6, that will focus on the Pokémon franchise, the company announced today.

The presentation, which will be about eight minutes long, will begin at 10 a.m. ET and comes just a week before Nintendo’s full E3 Nintendo Direct event — the latter will focus largely on Super Mario Odyssey as well as the multiplayer games Arms and Splatoon, but it’s possible that there will also be some Pokémon news, as well.

It’s likely that tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct event will focus on Niantic’s Pokémon Go, which launched last summer and became a worldwide phenomenon. The developer’s vice president of strategic partnerships, Mathieu de Fayet, recently announced that the game would be adding much-requested player-versus-players battle in an upcoming update, and legendary Pokémon are also on the way — these changes could fundamentally alter how the game’s three teams compete over the control of gyms, but it’s a shame they weren’t available when Pokémon Go peaked in popularity.

Though this may be unlikely during such a short presentation, it’s possible that Nintendo will also reveal information about the rumored Switch game Pokémon Stars. Earlier reports have claimed that the game is an enhanced version of the 3DS games Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, and that one of the game’s character models has already been shown off during a teaser video.

A recent line of Cosmog-centric merchandise, including a drawstring bag and a pillow, appears to support this theory. Writing on the products includes the phrase, “Look upon the stars,” though this could be some clever trolling by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

A recent line of Cosmog-centric merchandise, including a drawstring bag and a pillow, appears to support this theory. Writing on the products includes the phrase, "Look upon the stars," though this could be some clever trolling by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.