It’s not every day we get to share exclusive deals with our readers, but today, we do. HRKGame has launched a massive sale for Digital Trends, offering significant discounts on PC game keys and software. Now’s your chance to get your hands on that game you’ve been wanting or grab the PC app you need — like genuine Windows 11 or Microsoft Office copies. All deals come with digital delivery; you’ll receive your game or software keys instantly. More importantly, there’s support for a range of platforms, including Steam, Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, and more. At this point, you’re probably wondering, what’s the deal? For seven days, you can enjoy an additional 7% discount — which stacks with other deals on-site — when you use code DT7HRK at checkout.

Why you should shop the Digital Trends sale at HRKGame

Let’s start with some discounted prices because those are really going to show you how great this sale is. But remember, you can get an extra 7% off on top of these deal prices for the next seven days using code DT7HRK at checkout.

Terraria — $7, was $10

Windows 11 Pro — $5, was $200

Microsoft Office 2019 Pro Plus — $9, was $440

Red Dead Redemption 2 — $18, was $60

Hogwarts Legacy — $20, was $60

No Man’s Sky — $22, was $60

Street Fighter 6 — $23, was $60

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered — $30, was $60

Dragon’s Dogma 2 — $40, was $70

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut — $48, was $60

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition — $79, was $100

Some of these prices are excellent, especially when you take off that extra 7% with the discount code. Hogwarts Legacy, for example, is already discounted to $20 and would drop to about $18. Dragon’s Dogma 2 would drop to about $37. Meanwhile, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition, with the new DLC included, would drop to $73. Spider-Man Remastered, for example, is cheaper than it is on Steam right now, which is having its own sale — and everyone knows Steam sales are crazy good. Some of these games weren’t even this cheap during Steam’s Summer Sale. HRKGame has the better prices on those.

If you’ve been on the fence about buying a game or PC application and are a few dollars short, now’s a great time to jump on discounted prices. This limited-time sale will only run for the next fourteen days, so you don’t have much time to take advantage. More importantly, it’s exclusive to Digital Trends readers. You won’t find this offer or information anywhere else.

Once you buy a game or software package, you’ll receive an activation code immediately. The code and how you use it differs depending on where the game or application is available. For example, if you purchase a Steam game, you will receive a Steam key, which you can then redeem on Steam and download your game instantly.

It intersects two of our favorite things here at Digital Trends: PC games and deals. Naturally, we’re a little excited. Don’t forget the discount code: DT7HRK.