Gaming

Konami Code creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto dies, leaves legacy of gaming Easter eggs

By

Kazuhisa Hashimoto, best known for creating the legendary Konami Code, has died. Game developer Konami confirmed his death earlier today on Twitter. He was 61.

Hashimoto was responsible for porting Gradius to the Famicom gaming console. Due to the game being extremely difficult, he inserted a code into the game that would allow him to finish working on it: Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, Start. The password was popularized when it was included in the console version of Contra, in which granted players 30 free lives.

The code has since become a running joke in the industry, with several games utilizing the cheat as a tribute. In honor of Hashimoto’s contribution to gaming history, here are some of our favorite uses of the Konami Code in video games.

Gradius III

In most Gradius games, entering the code instantly gives players access to every power-up in the game. Konami decided to flip the script for the third game, punishing those who wanted to cheat the game. After entering the code and exiting the game’s pause menu, the player’s ship would explode instead of becoming all-powerful.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

The Konami Code has several applications and appearances in Metal Gear Solid 3. It’s even spoken out loud by one of the game’s characters during an interrogation scene. The most practical use comes during the boss fight with The End. Entering the code will reveal the enemy’s location on the map every time it’s entered.

Rocket League

The code isn’t just used in Konami’s games. In Psyonix’s Rocket League, players can input the code while in the game’s menu. When entered, the menu will display the logo for Rocket League’s predecessor, Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars.

Bioshock Infinite

While most games use the code for Easter eggs and cheats, Bioshock Infinite gates an entire mode behind it. Once players beat the game, they can enter the password to unlock 1999 Mode. This adds significant challenges to the game, including increased enemy damage, less respawn points, and no auto-aim. The mode was locked behind a code to stop casual players from accidentally stumbling into a hardcore experience.

Borderlands 2

In traditional Borderlands 2 fashion, the Konami Code can be used ON the game’s title screen to unlock a quick joke. The password adds an “Extra Wubs” button to the game’s options menu. What does that mean? The in-game description for the option says, “This does literally nothing. Sorry.”

Editors' Recommendations

The best Xbox 360 games backward compatible on Xbox One

The bestselling games of all time

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

The 10 best PlayStation Portable (PSP) games of all time

best psp games video top game picks version 1257336547 press shot

All cross-platform games (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC)

call of duty modern warfare beta hands on price 1176138 1280x0

The best Resident Evil games, ranked from best to worst

resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl

Four years later, Stardew Valley is still the perfect gaming vacation

best switch games for traveling stardew valley

PlatinumGames’ Project G.G. will be its first self-published game

The best video game movies of all time

Trials of Osiris returning to Destiny 2 after two-year hiatus

PS Plus subscribers will get Shadow Of The Colossus for free in March

The best zombie games of all time

resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl

The best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite screen protectors

best nintendo switch screen protectors feature

How to link and merge your Fortnite accounts across all platforms

fortnite fly explosives event

The best Game Boy games of all time

How to connect a Nintendo Switch controller to your PC