The latest Mario Golf: Super Rush trailer takes a deep dive into the game’s various modes, features, and characters with a hefty amount of footage to enjoy. Most notably, Super Rush includes Speed Golf, Battle Golf, Golf Adventure, online play, and 16 playable characters.

FORE! New #MarioGolf: Super Rush details coming right at you! Practice nailing that hole in one, get your swing down with motion controls, or be the fastest golfer of your friends in Speed Golf and more when Mario Golf: Super Rush launches on 6/25! pic.twitter.com/Vws5kEpJWM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 17, 2021

The trailer spends a considerable amount of time highlighting the new Speed Golf mode. In it, four players tee off at the same time and must get through the course quickly while avoiding the various obstacles that appear. Each character has their own special dash ability, so players will want to pick an opportune moment to unleash the move during a race.

Battle Golf is a variation of Speed Golf that takes place on a single course. Participants must claim any of the nine holes before the competition, and the first to score three wins.

As we saw when the game was first revealed, Super Rush will also feature a Golf Adventure mode, which stars Mii characters. This mode will have light RPG elements, allowing players to level up their Mii as they explore and interact with famous characters from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Super Rush boasts 16 playable characters, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. It includes familiar faces like Mario and Luigi, along with newcomers such as Pauline.

The trailer covers some of the game’s techniques such as curve shots, spin shots, and the shot gauge. Super Rush uses a traditional system where players need to press a button twice to properly hit a shot. The shot gauge will curve to indicate the effect a slope will have on the ball.

Golfers wont have to wait long, as Mario Golf: Super Rush launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2021.

