Lego flowers are up to 30% off, and they make great holiday gifts

Table of Contents Table of Contents Lego Icons Poinsettia Building Set — $35 $50 30% off LEGO Icons Chrysanthemum Building Set — $28 $30 5% off BrickTribe Flowers Bouquet Building Set with Vase — $38 $50 24% off

Flowers are beautiful and timeless gifts, but their only disadvantage is that they won’t stick around forever. If you want to give them for the holidays, why not take advantage of Lego deals? Building these Lego gifts will be a memorable experience, with the bricks eventually turning into gorgeous artificial flowers. If you like the idea, take a look at the offers that we’ve rounded up below, and if any of them catch your eye, we highly recommend proceeding with the purchase immediately because these discounts, just like real flowers, will not last long.

Lego Icons Poinsettia Building Set — $35 $50 30% off

You can’t have the holidays without Poinsettia flowers, so you can’t go wrong with the Lego Icons Poinsettia Building Set. At 608 pieces, it’s not for rookie Lego builders, but once you’re done, you’ll get posable Poinsettia flowers with green leaves and five star-shaped clusters of red leaves with yellow cyathia at the center, all in a woven-basket flowerpot. It’s 30% off, for a $15 discount on its original price of $50, resulting in a lowered price of $35.

LEGO Icons Chrysanthemum Building Set — $28 $30 5% off

The LEGO Icons Chrysanthemum Building Set includes 278 pieces that you can build into a Chrysanthemum flowers with posable leaves and petals, with one flower in full bloom, one flower that’s blossoming, and two buds. The set also comes with a pastel green flowerpot with a golden band and a wood effect plinth. It’s on sale with a 5% discount that lowers its price from $30 to $28 for $2 in savings.

BrickTribe Flowers Bouquet Building Set with Vase — $38 $50 24% off

This one is by a Lego alternative, but we’re including it on this list because it looks amazing and the pieces are compatible with Lego flowers so you can start building a whole garden. The BrickTribe Flowers Bouquet Building Set with Vase, which is 24% off for a discounted price of $38 from $50 for savings of $12, comes in 1,853 pieces and nine flower varieties, including a Sunflower, a Baby’s Breath, and a Rose. You’ll be able to build your very own floral arrangement with adjustable stem lengths, so you can place the flowers in the included vase block set or a real glass or ceramic vase.