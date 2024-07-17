The Meta Quest 3 VR headset is on sale in Prime Day deals

This year’s Prime Day deals offer a chance to jump into virtual reality for cheaper than usual, as Amazon has slashed the price of the 128GB model of the Meta Quest 3 to $430 following a $70 discount on the VR headset’s original price of $500. You shouldn’t wait until the final minutes of the shopping holiday before you complete your purchase though, as we’re not sure if stocks will last until then. If you want to buy this VR headset, proceed with the transaction immediately to make sure that you don’t miss this opportunity at huge savings.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 3 VR headset

The Meta Quest 3 is our top pick among the best VR headsets because it’s an upgrade to the Meta Quest 2 in every way. The standalone device is powered by the Qualcomm XR2 Gen 2 chip, which enables an impressively immersive experience with the VR headset’s 4K + Infinite Display and rich 3D audio. It comes with Touch Plus controllers that offer extreme precision and realistic sensations, and its battery can last for more than two hours on a single charge. You’ll have access to an ever-growing library of hundreds of apps, which cover gaming, fitness, entertainment, wellness, and more.

In our comparison of the Meta Quest 3 versus Meta Quest Pro, which is a much more expensive VR headset, the Meta Quest 3 stands out as the better option with its faster performance, higher display resolution, the addition of a depth sensor for improved mixed reality, and lower price. Whether you’re new to virtual reality or you’ve been using VR headsets for a while now, you can’t go wrong with the Meta Quest 3.

The Meta Quest 3 is a fantastic choice for virtual reality, and if you’re interested in owning one, you should take advantage of Amazon’s $70 discount for the 128GB model of the VR headset for Prime Day. Instead of $500, you’ll only have to pay $430 for this groundbreaking device, but you need to hurry. The bargain may disappear at any minute, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when it will return. Add the Meta Quest 3 VR headset to your cart and push through with the checkout process as soon as you can in order to get it with savings.