Microsoft’s E3 sale includes the first discount on the Xbox One X

In the same vein as Sony’s Days of Play sale, Microsoft will offer nice discounts on consoles, accessories, and a plethora of games during E3. The deals start on June 7, and if you’ve been thinking about getting an Xbox One X, now might be the time to pull the trigger.

For the first time since the premium console launched in November, it’s going to be sold for less than its steep $500 price tag. It will still cost you $450, but hey, that’s 10 percent off.

If you don’t have an Xbox One console at all, you can also get $50 off both 1TB bundles and the 500GB Xbox One S. The 500GB console doesn’t come with anything extra, but there is a variety of 1TB packages to choose from, depending on the store. Right now, you can easily find the Sea of Thieves bundle, the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds bundle, and the starter bundle, which includes three months of Xbox Game Pass and three months of Xbox Live. The starter bundle may be your best bet, as Microsoft grants you access to a library of games with Game Pass, including recent exclusives such as Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2.

For those who are curious about Game Pass, you can also nab a one-month subscription for a measly dollar during the sale. The first month of an Xbox Live Gold membership will also be available for a buck. And if you need a new gamepad, controllers will be ten bucks off.

As far as games, more than 300 will be on sale for up to 75 percent off. The long list of discounted games includes: Forza Motorsport 7, Battlefield 1, Monster Hunter World, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Destiny 2, Sea of Thieves, Super Lucky’s Tale, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, FIFA 18, and NBA 2K18.

Microsoft didn’t reveal the discounts for specific games, though the lowest they will start at is $20. DLC for games you already have in your library will be on sale for at least 50 percent off as well. That includes games you play through Xbox Game Pass.

It’s unclear when exactly the game deals will end, but the console discounts run through June 23.