The Days of Play limited-edition PlayStation 4 sure is a beauty

Share

Thanks to E3, June is one of the best months for video game fans. In recent years, though, as Sony looks forward to the future at E3, its presented fans with a chance to relive the past with a smattering of deals on hardware, games, and accessories known as Days of Play. The promotion returns this year from June 8 to 18 and brings a new special edition PS4 console.

It’s a slick royal blue PS4 slim with a 1TB hard drive. The console has a large gold PlayStation emblem embossed on the top. The matching controller also has tiny gold emblems on the center touchpad. Although the system won’t be available at a discount (it cost the standard $300), it’s still a neat find for those who are thinking of picking up a PS4 or for collectors.

That said, you can nab a PS4 — the PS4 Pro — at a discount rate during Days of Play. The PS4 Pro, Sony’s premium console, will go for $350 during the promotion, $50 off its regular retail price.

Additionally, PlayStation VR bundles will start at $200. Typically, the PSVR goes for $200 without any accessories, so if you’ve been waiting to take the plunge, Days of Play may be the ideal time to do it. Since a two-pack of Move controllers will be sold for $80 during the sale, we imagine the $200 bundles will only have the PlayStation camera, but it will be interesting to see the price of the bundles that include the Move controllers (standardly $350).

A number of recent PlayStation exclusives will also be on sale during the promotion:

While that’s only a $10 discount on games such as God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, the $40 tag on The Show is a pretty nice deal. Most major retailers take part in the Days of Play sales, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding what you want.

This might also be a good time to re-up your PlayStation Plus subscription and an extra controller. A year of PlayStation Plus will be $10 off at $50, and DualShock 4 controllers of all colors will go for $40.