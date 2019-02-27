Digital Trends
Gaming

Modulate wants to bring ‘voice skins’ to your favorite online games

New technology called 'voice skins' could let you change how you sound in games

Gabe Gurwin
By

Over the last decade, online multiplayer games have turned into more personal experiences. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, FortniteAnthem and more are offering new ways for players to enhance their characters. From outfits to weapon skins and even emotes, players can adorn their avatars in a way that reflects their taste and personal style.

Missing from these games, however, is the ability to change your voice. Modulate, a computer software company co-founded by Mike Pappas and Carter Huffman, aims to address this with a technology called “voice skins” which allows you to change your voice on the fly.

Using deep neural networks and machine learning, Modulate allows you to customize your voice. You can choose to sound like the opposite gender, a celebrity or even create your own custom voice. Your emotion and cadence will remain the same, with Modulate giving you full control over how your vocal cords will be used.

modulate wants to bring voice skins your favorite online games founders small
Modulate founders Carter Huffman and Michael Pappas

According to CTO Carter Huffman, he became interested in the potential for voice skin technology around 2015 after trying photo editing apps such as Prisma. These have the potential to drastically edit existing photos and make them look like other famous works of art.

Huffman realized that there was potential for this kind of technology to find a home in audio. It took him about a year to get results during his experimentation phase, eventually finding that adversarial technology made the process easier.

“This is something that people have wanted for 100 years,” CEO Pappas said. “It has shown up in sci-fi, in games, and in stories all over the place – as something that, obviously, we should be developing.”

“This is something that people have wanted for 100 years.”

Modulate works by having one neural network listen to a user’s voice and then try to produce something, which is then examined by a second adversarial neural network. That network then determines whether or not the voice produced is doing what it aimed to do. For example, in order to make the voice skin for Barack Obama sound like him, the adversarial network was given clips of his speeches so it could better understand his voice.

The process is iterative, with the adversarial network identifying specific parts of the voice skin’s audio that don’t sound correct. If a voice is the wrong pitch, for instance, this will be corrected, and the voice skin network will not make this mistake on its next try.

“Eventually, it outputs speech that the adversary cannot tell the difference between the voice skin’s output and real Barack Obama. And if the adversary is really good, then we also cannot tell the difference,” Huffman added.

Fortnite Marshmello Concert

The goal, however, is not for you to impersonate another person. Modulate uses a digital watermark that computer programs can detect that will alert them of someone making use of a voice skin. The plan is for the technology to be directly implemented into other programs rather than used on its own. This should make voice fraud during phone calls impossible, and you will not be able to impersonate well-known voice actors in order to make a reel for your own work.

If Modulate was used in a large game like Fortnite, it would likely be built natively into the application. Pappas also clarified that certain companies develop the voice chat systems for multiple games, and Modulate could work with them to implement it across several supported games as well. The technology would allow for the games to point out which users are using Modulate but the company will ultimately leave it up to the game’s developers to determine whether or not they’ll make use of it.

Pappas and Huffman want Modulate to be used for players to better express themselves in their favorite games.

Pappas and Huffman want Modulate to be used for players to better express themselves in their favorite games. If the skin you happen to be wearing is of something menacing or makes your avatar look intimidating, Modulate could more easily portray this. Likewise, for those self-conscious about their own voices, the technology would allow them to communicate with others more comfortably.

In the immediate future, Modulate plans on continuing its pilot program which is integrating and testing the technology into existing chat platforms and games. As the company continues to grow, it aims to add additional features such as changes to your accent. Pappas believes it could have applications outside of just video game chat. Since the technology is affecting tonality rather than the words themselves, it would be easily applicable across multiple languages, as well.

gaming headset

“We’re starting in the gaming space, but we really see this as a fundamentally required technology in order for you to use voice chat, and everyone’s going to use voice chat,” he said.

Huffman noted that with virtual reality technology becoming more lifelike, voice skins could make the experience even more immersive. As of now, your options are limited.

The possibilities are nearly endless, and we’ll likely see the first fruits of the team’s labor later this year.

“It’s the Ready Player One dream, right?” Huffman said. “You’re inhabiting this character, and then you speak, and it’s just your voice, or maybe a Darth Vader voice. But you can’t convincingly be the rest of that character that you want to be.”

Modulate would certainly give game developers more options for in-game goodies. Alongside the latest costume, games could offer voice skins as rewards for high-level play. The possibilities are nearly endless, and we’ll likely see the first fruits of the team’s labor later this year. The plan is for Modulate to be integrated into existing games by the end of 2019, and possibly within the next six months.

If you’d like to hear Modulate’s technology in real-time, you can try a demonstration on the company’s website. Multiple sliders let you make fine adjustments to your recording, and the results are both impressive and hilarious. As more users try out Modulate and it learns more about sounds (such as laughter) the neural networks will go on to create a more polished and believable product.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's everything you need to know about the Boring Company
Up Next

How to use Split View on a Mac
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Product Review

Anthem shows a glimmer of brilliance that's quickly dampened by its grind

Anthem is an online shooter from BioWare that’s already proven to have a stunning open-world with action-packed combat that distinguishes itself with its story, characters, and lore. But will it continue to invest in those things as we…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
delta voiceiq faucets 9159tv ar dst echo black 02 preview 1
Smart Home

Smart home tech hits the kitchen sink, which now responds to voice commands

Kitchen and bath appliance manufacturer Delta is getting into the smart home market with an innovation called VoiceIQ that enables voice command over the kitchen faucet using smartphones and smart speakers.
Posted By Clayton Moore
seasons 2 amazon primed interview echo look press
Smart Home

Adobe’s new survey finds voice technology is gaining in popularity, expanding

Adobe Analytics released its annual survey of 1,000+ consumers about voice technology and this year's results are promising for smartphone and smart speaker manufacturers who are seeing growing adoption of voice use.
Posted By Clayton Moore
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
alienware 34 inch gaming monitor sale alienware3402
Computing

Grab Alienware’s massive 34-inch curved G-Sync gaming monitor for $450 off

If you want something to replace your multiple monitor setup, Alienware's 34-inch gaming displays are a decent considering, especially since they can be had for $450 off their typical price.
Posted By Jon Martindale
The Division 2 Hands-on Preview
Gaming

You can try out The Division 2’s open beta on March 1, now with more content

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is still several weeks away, but you can try out the open beta without having to pre-order the game on March 1. The open beta even includes more gameplay than the closed beta.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Save big on the Nintendo Switch with Newegg’s latest deal

Newegg is currently offering a big discount on the Nintendo Switch's gray and neon color variants. The game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is also being offered at a discount as is Super Mario Odyssey.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Have a problem with your Xbox One X? We have the solution

The Xbox One X is a brilliant console, but it's not without its issues, ranging from simple annoyances to severe hardware problems. Here are common Xbox One X problems and how to fix them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

You won't need a new hard drive thanks to these tips for deleting games on a PS4

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and re-install games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
how to connect with friends nintendo switch nintendoswitch hardware 2
Gaming

How do Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X compare to each other? We find out

The Nintendo Switch is innovative enough to stand apart from traditional consoles, but could it become your primary gaming system? How does the Switch stack up against the Xbox One?
Posted By Steven Petite
how to record xbox one gameplay capture
Gaming

How to share your best gaming moments on the Xbox One and its mobile app

The current generation of consoles make it easier than ever to share your gaming highlights with the world. Here's a quick guide on how you can record a gameplay video on Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
common nintendo 3ds problems and how to fix them d72661797c228a53b550835a16f6ff6ed709e7e8
Gaming

Have an issue with your 3DS? We can help you fix it with these common solutions

The Nintendo 3DS has seen its fair share of issues since it launched in 2011, including poor battery life and fragile Circle Pads. Here are some of the most common, as well as the steps you can take to solve them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
OnePlus 5G prototype MWC
Mobile

Look but don’t touch: OnePlus’ 5G prototype phone sits behind glass at MWC 2019

OnePlus has a phone at Mobile World Congress, but we don't know what it's called. It's obstructed in a way that only lets you see the screen, and that's because it's a 5G prototype showing off its capabilities.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
pokemon
Gaming

February 27 Pokémon Direct presentation may give us a glimpse of the Gen 8 game

Nintendo has announced a new Pokémon Direct presentation to air on February 27. It will last for about seven minutes and could include information on the Gen 8 game planned for release in late 2019.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin