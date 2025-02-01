New games in February 2025: Monster Hunter, Civilization, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (February 4) Rift of the Necrodancer (February 5) Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 (February 11) Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 1 (February 18) Avowed (February 18) Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (February 21) Monster Hunter Wilds (February 28) More new games in February 2025

If you thought January was a quiet month for games, you’re about to wish you still only had a handful of games to play. February is here and it’s about to flood your backlog with enormous games that could take you the rest of the year to get through. Games like Civilization 7 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 would be enough to make for an unmanageable month, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With new Like a Dragon and Monster Hunter games on the horizon, plus a few new IPs, you’re going to have your hands full.

To help you prepare, here’s everything you can expect to play this month. Seven big games need to be on your radar for sure, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. You can expect a whole lot more when you factor in the indies that’ll fall between these bigger releases. Just be glad that Assassin’s Creed Shadows got pushed back to March. Can you imagine trying to work that into your schedule too?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (February 4)

February will start with a band thanks to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Warhorse Studios’ latest action RPG is a long awaited sequel to a Medieval classic. The historical epic tosses players into 15th century Europe and sets them on a good old fashioned quest for revenge. The main appeal here is its giant Medieval sandbox, which gives players plenty of opportunities to slash down rivals in first-person and shape their character in a deep RPG system. If that’s checking the right boxes for you already, you’ll probably want to check this one out come February. I’d just recommend staying as far away as possible from its online community.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Rift of the Necrodancer (February 5)

If rhythm games are more your speed, I can’t recommend Rift of the Necrodancer enough. The follow-up to the hit Crypt of the Necrodancer twists the Guitar Hero formula on its head by replacing music notes with monsters that need to be slain by pressing a button on the right beat. That sounds simple, but it paves the way for a complex hook where every monster has its own rhythmic rules to learn. With a fantastic soundtrack and full modding support available at launch, it might just be one of the best rhythm games of all time. I’ve been playing it for a week or two now, and I can’t get enough.

Rift of the Necrodancer will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 (February 11)

It’s hard to say what the biggest release of this month actually is, but Civilization 7 is a strong contender. The latest entry in Firaxis’ strategy series once again has players building a civilization from scratch and guiding it through three ages. Along the way, players will have to juggle diplomacy with other nations, build cities, and manage trade resources. It should all be familiar to long-time fans of the Civilization series. Our early impressions of it have been positive thus far, so we expect it to make a big splash when it launches on February 11. You can catch me going to war as Machiavelli around then.

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 1 (February 18)

At first glance, you may mistake Lost Records: Bloom and Rage for a brand new Life is Strange game. That instinct would be warranted. The narrative adventure comes from Don’t Nod, the studio behind Life is Strange (which has since moved hands to Deck Nine Games). Lost Records looks like a return to the series’ heights, with a horror-tinged 90s story dipped in punk rock. You’ll be able to play the first half of it in February, with Tape 2 coming in April. If February feels too crowded, I wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to wait until the full game was out.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Avowed (February 18)

Obsidian Entertainment is known for some of the best RPGs of all time, so any new release from it should turn heads. This month, the studio will return to the world of Pillars of Eternity with Avowed. The new release drops players into a magic-filled world fighting off a mysterious plague. We’ve gotten hands on with it a few times now and the prognosis is good thus far. It’s feeling like another solid fantasy RPG from a studio that has that formula down pat. Hopefully that’ll start Xbox’s promising 2025 out on the right foot.

Avowed will launch for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (February 21)

It’s a little strange that Like a Dragon has become an annualized series like Madden at this point, but it’s hard to complain when developer Ryu Ga Gotoku keeps putting out such consistent games. This February, it’s taking its weirdest swing yet with Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, a spinoff starring Goro Majima. The title sort of says it all here. You can expect an over-the-top, swashbuckling adventure that ties into the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Expect everything you love about the series, but with some ship battling thrown in for good measure.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Monster Hunter Wilds (February 28)

February is ending strong with what could be the biggest game of the entire year if Grand Theft Auto 6 winds up delayed. Monster Hunter Wilds is set to continue the action RPG series’ momentum with an even bigger sequel filled with fiercer monsters and a larger emphasis on story. Based on what we’ve played so far across a few demos, we’re already sold on the Monster Hunter World follow-up, which continues to build on everything that game did well. With better onboarding for new players and the power of current gen consoles to make it even more spectacular, this will be the month’s can’t miss game.

Monster Hunter Wilds will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

