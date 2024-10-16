 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

You should play this platformer that apes Donkey Kong Country’s formula

By
Key art for Nikoderiko.
Knights Peak

It’s hard to believe that it has been over a decade since we’ve gotten a new Donkey Kong Country platformer. Retro Studios’ Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was one of the best Wii U games, but we’ve yet to get a new platformer in that style from Nintendo or Retro since. We won’t be getting a new Crash Bandicoot anytime soon either since Activision canceled Crash Bandicoot 5, which would’ve featured Spyro the Dragon. Thankfully, we’re on a bit of an upswing regarding the return of these kinds of platformers.

Donkey Kong Country Returns is coming to Nintendo Switch in January 2025. And Toys for Bob made itself independent from Activision to work on something (hopefully a new Crash or Spyro game). For those who can’t wait, a new game harkens back to the best of Donkey Kong Country and Crash Bandicoot. That game is Nikoderiko: The Magical World, which launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch earlier this week. It’s worth checking out for those who can’t wait any longer for the return of their favorite platformers.

Nikoderiko: The Magical World - Announcement Trailer - Coming October 15

Nikoderiko follows the genre formula to a T, down to a lighthearted, adventurous story needed to back everything up. Mongooses Niko and Luna are Indiana Jones-types who find a relic stashed away on a magical island, but it’s stolen by a villain named Grimbald. The rest of the adventure is about getting that relic back, and that will only happen after several worlds’ worth of platforming challenges.

Recommended Videos

Most of Nikoderiko consists of 2D platforming segments that closely ape the Donkey Kong Country formula. Niko and Luna’s jumps are weightier than those of Mario and Sonic. They can slam into the ground, pick up and throw objects, and the main collectibles in levels are letters that spell out Niko. Even the level design consistently pulls from Retro Studios’ Donkey Kong Country games.

Some set pieces are outright copies, like underwater levels that turn Niko into a black silhouette, minecart levels, and barrels that shoot the player around. It also sounds like Donkey Kong Country, as former Rare composer David Wise composed Nikoderiko’s soundtrack. Occasionally, levels will shift to play out in 3D. Here, the formula feels more like Crash Bandicoot beyond the fact that Niko is an orange and blue marsupial.

Gameplay from Nikoderiko.
Knights Peak

Its 3D platforming is often just about moving through very linear segments of stages where enemies and boxes are very visible in front of players. Niko has a slide attack like Crash, and there are lots of boxes around the stages for players to break. The most unique move in Niko’s move set is a glider, which is there instead of a double jump and allows him to stay airborne longer than Donkey Kong or Crash ever could.

For better and for worse, Nikoderiko plays very closely to its main inspirations. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time are fantastic games, so VEA games is emulating a winning formula. In lieu of new games in those series, I appreciate having a whole game full of new levels that follow that formula. That fresh feeling only goes so far when I feel like I’ve seen most of Nikoderiko’s tricks before.

Nikoderiko’s level design and art direction aren’t quite as memorable as its inspirations. Those games were simply more creative in coming up with new, never-before-seen ideas for their stages. If you’ve never played any of these games before, I highly recommend checking out Tropical Freeze and Crash Bandicoot 4 before Nikoderiko. For those of us feeling the pain that comes with a dearth of new platformers of a certain style, Nikoderiko at least understands what made those games special and offers more of a good thing. Hopefully, this is the start of a revival of sorts for these animal-focused platformers.

Nikoderiko: The Magical World is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It will come to PC sometime in the future.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Fortnite’s overhauled battle pass system will make your life easier
The Device event in Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite players will see a big change to how they gain experience starting in December. Epic Games announced Monday that it's simplifying progress so that players can earn experience toward all three battle passes at once.

This battle pass for the battle royale portion already works like this: You can earn experience to progress through the battle pass track by playing in any Fortnite section. However, this wasn't the case with the Festival and Lego passes for Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite, respectively. That's changing after the current seasons and passes end later this year.

Read more
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Goro Majima stands with a crew in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the next entry in the ongoing Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise, is taking the series into uncharted waters. This might sound like a quick turnaround for an entirely new game considering that the last game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, only came out at the beginning of 2024, but game developer Ryu Ga Gotoku is almost terrifyingly efficient in developing massive games on a near-yearly basis. But this game is not going to follow our old friend Ichiban, nor will it continue being a turn-based RPG. There are a lot of treasures to find, so let's get digging into everything we know about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Release date

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's release date was moved up a week from its original date to give more room to Monster Hunter Wilds, and will now come out on February 21, 2025.
Platforms
Like past entries, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will not be exclusive to any platform. Likewise, it also isn't a current-gen exclusive. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While the Switch is getting its first Like a Dragon games with Kiwami, it sadly won't be able to handle this one.
Trailers

Read more
Dragon Age: The Veilguard tips and tricks
A character draws a bow in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The threat to Thedas in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is greater than anything we've seen before. Solas, The Dread Wolf, is attempting to tear down the Veil, but that's only the tip of the iceberg of problems your Rook will need to deal with. Needless to say, the odds are stacked against you and you will need to use every edge you can get to find a way to overcome the odds. While the game does offer plenty of difficulty options, learning the deeper systems and mechanics will let you compete and keep up with the difficulty as it ramps up without having to change any settings. There's a lot to absorb when diving into this world, so we'll help you prepare with these essential tips and tricks.
Pick your class carefully, but experiment with skills

While you're making your character, the most important choice you have is which class you will be. The three options are Warrior, Mage, and Rogue and the one you pick here is the one you will be stuck with for the rest of the game. There's no changing classes or controlling other party members directly like in past games, so don't take this decision lightly. If you are having trouble deciding, we can help you decide which one is right for you.

Read more