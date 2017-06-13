Nintendo’s awesome new Amiibo, shown at E3 2017, look like the best yet

In the midst of the downward spiral of the toys-to-life genre (Skylanders, Disney Infinity), Nintendo has managed to sustain interest in its continuously expanding line of Amiibo. Along with providing neat in-game functionality for a wide array of titles on Switch, 3DS, and Wii U, Amiibo have become much sought after collectables since they were first introduced in late 2014. With that being said, it’s not much of a surprise that Nintendo unveiled more Amiiboduring its E3 2017 festivities.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Super Mario Odyssey (October 27), Nintendo showed off wedding-themed Amiibo for Mario, Princess Peach, and Bowser. Although the circumstances of the wedding make it less than a jolly occasion (Bowser tries to force Peach’s hand in marriage), the stylish apparel makes these three Amiibo perhaps the coolest to hail from the Mushroom Kingdom thus far.

When the second expansion for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launches later this year, users will be able to pick up Amiibo for each of the four “Champions” in the game — Mipha, Daruk, Revali, and Urbosa. Each of these Amiibo will almost certainly provide unique loot drops in Breath of the Wild, but we’ll have to wait and see what goodies are associated with each champion.

Two new Metroid Amiibo will be available alongside the surprising 3DS reimagining of Metroid II: Return of Samus launching as Metroid: Return of Samus on October 6. The first is a Samus Aran Amiibo in her iconic pose from the cover of Metroid II, while the second is a squishy Metroid Amiibo.

To round out the latest Amiibo reveals, Nintendo unveiled two new Fire Emblem Amiibo — Chrom and Tiki — to coincide with the launch of Fire Emblem Warriors this fall.

Check out all 11 of the newly announced Amiibo in the gallery above, and keep up with all of our E3 2017 coverage here.