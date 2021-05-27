  1. Gaming

Nintendo games are officially becoming high school esports

By

Nintendo and youth esports organization PlayVS have announced a collaboration to bring competitive Nintendo games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 to high school gaming leagues this fall season. This marks the first time that these two titles are being deemed official high school athletics activities. They are officially sponsored by Nintendo.

PlayVS mentioned the usage of different league formats, as well as team play, but nothing has been fully revealed yet other then the season beginning on September 20. The league’s competition will take place through online matches as well as seasonal leagues, allowing teams across the country to compete against one another.

It also confirmed that thanks to the partnership with Nintendo, it will provide Nintendo Switch systems to select qualifying schools. In addition to that, 3,000 select schools will receive “either a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Splatoon 2 game and a Nintendo Switch Online 12-month individual membership.”

While this may be the first time Nintendo games are coming under the PlayVS high school varsity umbrella, the company isn’t new to the competitive scene. PlayVS brought youth esports leagues to high schools and colleges everywhere with games like FortniteSmiteLeague of LegendsRocket League, and more.

This new league is a big step toward the future of esports and a surprising one considering Nintendo’s past of shutting down competitive Super Smash Bros esports events. For students and school faculty members that want to get in on the action, PlayVS suggests joining its waitlist to attempt to secure a spot.

