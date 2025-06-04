 Skip to main content
Nintendo Switch 2: Watch the first unboxing videos here

By
The Switch 2 being unboxed.
Nintendo Life

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches globally on Thursday, June 5, and the first unboxing videos for the new device are starting to drop.

But first, just a quick reminder about what we’re looking at here. The Switch 2, in case the hype has somehow passed you by, is the highly anticipated successor to the original Switch, which came out in 2017.

Nintendo’s updated handheld comes with a larger display, improved build quality, and new magnetic Joy-Con controllers for easier attachment and detachment. Under the hood, the Switch 2 brings enhanced performance thanks to a new NVIDIA chipset, offering better graphics and faster load times. 

Nintendo’s long-awaited successor to the Switch costs $450, while a bundle comprising the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World is priced at $500.

If you don’t have a Switch 2 to unbox yourself, then enjoy a vicarious thrill by watching someone else do it instead. Below are some of the first unboxing videos to hit the web, kicking off with MKBHD.

“A nice big 7.9-inch screen, thin bezels, pretty sleek, there you go,” Brownlee says as he carefully extracts the brand new device from its wrapping. The popular tech YouTuber was particularly taken by the satisfying click of the magnetic Joy-Cons as they attached to the display.

Alex from Nintendo Life appears shocked by the small size of the Switch 2 box, insisting that the original Switch came in a much bigger one. After getting over that, he opens the lid and is taken aback by the “weird” placement of the Joy-Cons, which have been inserted at a slight angle. Handling the Joy-Cons, Alex comments, “So smooth, the sticks are so smooth.” Yes, he really likes the Joy-Cons.

Trevor of YouTube channel TmarTn2 plays things a little differently, kicking off not with the main console but with the Switch 2 Camera, which plugs into the handheld so you can enjoy video chats with friends and family. The camera also enables motion tracking for compatible games. He then moves onto the Switch 2 Pro Controller, commenting enthusiastically, “Ooh, this has a really nice matte feel to it.” Finally, Trevor gets stuck into the console itself …

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
