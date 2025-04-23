 Skip to main content
The Nintendo Switch 2’s launch lineup just got better thanks to Sonic

By
Old Sonic runs away from Metal Sonic in Sonic Generations X Shadow.
Sega

The Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup just got a lot more enticing for Sega fans, with Sonic X Shadows Generations, Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S all receiving June 5 release dates. Preorders for these titles (and more) start April 24, and each of these three titles have been improved to offer Nintendo Switch 2 players a little something extra.

Sonic X Shadow Generations has enhanced graphics and gameplay, and also includes a total remaster of Sonic Generations with bonus content. It’s particularly appealing for fans of Sonic lore and explains exactly what Shadow is considered the “ultimate lifeform.” You can preorder the game for $50 starting tomorrow.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S is more of the same puzzle game you know and love, but it comes with new features and game modes. The Puyo Tetris Doubles Mode takes advantage of the Switch 2 mouse controls and introduces 2v2 battles on a single board. There’s also a lineup of 40 different playable characters, including familiar faces from Sonic the Hedgehog. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S is expected to be $40.

Shadow and Maria in a scene from Sonic X Shadow Generations.
Sega

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut comes with a new trailer that highlights never-before-seen cutscenes and story content and a brand-new multiplayer mode called Red Light Raid that joins players together to bring down hordes of enemies. There are also a slew of new subtitle languages available to bring the game to even more players across the globe. Like Sonic, Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut will retail for $50.

In addition to these three new launch titles, the long-awaited RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army will launch on June 19, and Two Point Museum will launch later in the year. The Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup continues to grow with multiple cross-generational titles and several Switch 2 exclusives that make the console an even more appealing buy.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
