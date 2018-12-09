Digital Trends
Gaming

Get some bang for your buck with these Nintendo Switch console deals at Walmart

Steven Petite
By
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the rearview mirror, but you can still find great deals on consoles this holiday season. If you missed out on snagging a Nintendo Switch on a discount, Walmart has multiple Switch deals to take advantage of starting Sunday, December 9.

Nintendo Switch ‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’ bundle ($299)

Right now you can grab a Nintendo Switch with a physical copy of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for $299. That means you’re getting a $60 game for free with your new Switch console. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is a great turn-based strategy game that injects zany humor into the XCOM turn-based strategy formula. You’d be surprised at how well the mashup of the Mushroom Kingdom and Ubisoft’s Rabbids works.

Buy it now from:

Walmart

Nintendo Switch Labo/controller bundle ($339)

This bundle comes with a Switch console, a Nintendo Labo kit, and an Ematic wired controller (fashioned off the official Pro Controller) for $339. Labo kits are normally $70, and you have your pick of the Variety, Robot, or Vehicle kit. Nintendo Labo is a DIY construction kit that lets kids (and kids at heart) make cardboard pianos, fishing rods, motorbikes, and more. Then you can use your builds to play the included software with the help of the nifty Joy-Con. When you add the controller to the mix, you’re saving a total of $50.

Buy it now from:

Walmart

Nintendo Switch with free controllers ($299-$315)

This bundle includes two Ematic wired controllers totally free when you buy a Switch at its regular retailer price of $299. If you’d rather have wireless controllers, you can pay $315 to get two Ematic wireless controllers instead.

Buy it now from:

Walmart

Nintendo Switch with VR headset ($300)

You’re better off purchasing any of the other three, but if they sell out, you can get a Switch for $299 with a VR-Tek headset for free. The VR-Tek headset is a budget headset for Windows PCs, so it has absolutely nothing to do with Switch. But hey, it’s free with the purchase of a Switch.

Buy it now from:

Walmart

Looking for more great stuff? Find Amazon deals, last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $750 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018
Ray tracing off — Screenshot 5
Gaming

New ‘Battlefield V’ patch gives Nvidia’s ray tracing support a chance to shine

‘Battlefield V’ is the first game to use Nvidia’s ray tracing support, now available with the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards. The feature can, in an ideal scenario, make the game look better, but the performance hit may not be…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
everything announced at the game awards 2018
Gaming

These are all the best trailers and new games revealed at The Game Awards 2018

The Game Awards 2018 featured a ton of new game reveals and announcements. From Mortal Kombat 11 to Far Cry New Dawn to a surprise new fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Game Awards gave us plenty to get excited for.
Posted By Steven Petite
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Looking for a controller to play 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'? Try one of these

The Switch is the most versatile console around, and that means you might need a controller that's different from the norm. In fact, even the standard controller is a best weird. Here's our favorite Switch controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite season 7 week 1 challenges: fortnite forbidden locations
Gaming

Break the rules and bust a move to complete the 'Fortnite' dance challenge

Fortnite season 7 has finally arrived along with a chilly breeze. New maps, new locations, and, of course, new challenges are here. The biggest of the week 1 challenges is the Fortnite forbidden dance locations and we've got all of the…
Posted By Cody Perez
fortnite season 7 map
Gaming

Not ready for the new 'Fortnite' winter wonderland? Here's our tourist guide

Fortnite season 7 has arrived with some chilly winter air and some pretty hefty changes to the Battle Royale map. We've got the full guide to all of the map changes, new locations, new terrain, and more, right here.
Posted By Cody Perez
Emerging Tech

Feast your eyes on the wildest, most elaborate Rube Goldberg machines ever built

Want to see something totally mesmerizing? Check out several of the best Rube Goldberg machines from across the internet, including one that serves cake and other that do ... nothing particularly useful.
Posted By Will Nicol
fallout 76 review 16
Gaming

Once the dust settles, 'Fallout 76' will be a nuclear wasteland worth exploring

The launch of Fallout 76 has been nothing short of apocalyptic, but that doesn’t mean the game is dead on arrival. Bethesda has a path forward, paved by The Elder Scrolls Online, another game that suffered a rocky start.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
red dead online impressions review mem4v2
Gaming

Rockstar adjusts ‘Red Dead Online’ in-game economy in response to complaints

Red Dead Online has been catching flack for its unbalanced in-game economy. Now developer Rockstar has announced adjustments to the game, increasing the amount of cash and the number of gold bars that players earn for various activities.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
The Stanley Parable - Best small studio game
Gaming

New version of ‘The Stanley Parable’ coming to consoles in 2019

Seven years after its original release, The Stanley Parable is back with an upcoming Ultra Deluxe edition which will have new content and will be available on consoles as well as PC.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How you can share your best gaming moments with friends on the PS4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

How to delete games on your PS4

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and reinstall games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
super smash bros ultimate first dlc persona 5 joker
Gaming

Joker from ‘Persona 5’ will take your heart in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Joker, the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts from Persona 5, will arrive to Super Smash Bros. as its first DLC character. The announcement was a surprising one, because Persona 5 is a PlayStation 4 exclusive.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
magic the gathering enters esports with 10 million prize pool arena
Gaming

‘Magic: The Gathering’ enters esports relevance with $10 million prize pool

Wizards of the Coast is pushing Magic: The Gathering into esports relevance with a prize pool of $10 million across the tabletop version and Magic: The Gathering Arena. Will the game be able to compete with Hearthstone and Overwatch?
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll