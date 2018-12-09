Share

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the rearview mirror, but you can still find great deals on consoles this holiday season. If you missed out on snagging a Nintendo Switch on a discount, Walmart has multiple Switch deals to take advantage of starting Sunday, December 9.

Nintendo Switch ‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’ bundle ($299)

Right now you can grab a Nintendo Switch with a physical copy of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for $299. That means you’re getting a $60 game for free with your new Switch console. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is a great turn-based strategy game that injects zany humor into the XCOM turn-based strategy formula. You’d be surprised at how well the mashup of the Mushroom Kingdom and Ubisoft’s Rabbids works.

Buy it now from:

Walmart

Nintendo Switch Labo/controller bundle ($339)

This bundle comes with a Switch console, a Nintendo Labo kit, and an Ematic wired controller (fashioned off the official Pro Controller) for $339. Labo kits are normally $70, and you have your pick of the Variety, Robot, or Vehicle kit. Nintendo Labo is a DIY construction kit that lets kids (and kids at heart) make cardboard pianos, fishing rods, motorbikes, and more. Then you can use your builds to play the included software with the help of the nifty Joy-Con. When you add the controller to the mix, you’re saving a total of $50.

Buy it now from:

Walmart

Nintendo Switch with free controllers ($299-$315)

This bundle includes two Ematic wired controllers totally free when you buy a Switch at its regular retailer price of $299. If you’d rather have wireless controllers, you can pay $315 to get two Ematic wireless controllers instead.

Buy it now from:

Walmart

Nintendo Switch with VR headset ($300)

You’re better off purchasing any of the other three, but if they sell out, you can get a Switch for $299 with a VR-Tek headset for free. The VR-Tek headset is a budget headset for Windows PCs, so it has absolutely nothing to do with Switch. But hey, it’s free with the purchase of a Switch.

Buy it now from:

Walmart

Looking for more great stuff? Find Amazon deals, last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.