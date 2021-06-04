No More Heroes and its sequel No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are coming to Steam on June 9, marking the first time the mainline series will appear on PC. This news comes directly from publisher Xseed Games, which released a set of trailers for the upcoming Steam releases.

The official announcement comes after the games both received ESRB ratings for Steam, as well as official Steam pages, telegraphing their announcement. For the Steam releases, players must use a controller, as keyboard and mouse isn’t supported. The original games were built with the Nintendo Wii’s motion controls in mind, so that’s a major change for the titles.

No More Heroes first came to the Wii in 2008 and follows protagonist Travis Touchdown, who is tasked with facing off against the top 10 killers of the United Assassins Association. It has fast-paced action, cel-shaded graphics, and a ton of style. It later came to Nintendo Switch and even Amazon Luna. A PS3 port called No More Heroes: Heroes’ Paradise launched in 2011.

Its sequel, No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle came out in 2010 on the Nintendo Wii and takes place three years after the events of the first game. It later came to Nintendo Switch and Amazon Luna as well.

A third installment, No More Heroes III, is slated to be released for Nintendo Switch on August 27 and is one of the most anticipated games on the platform. It has been in the works for a long time but is nearing the end of its development cycle. The Steam launch opens the possibility that the game could come to other platforms down the line.

