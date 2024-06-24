 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, January 29

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Home of Spaceship Earth : EPCOT
6 Kimono sash : OBI
9 To date : SOFAR
14 Author Novik of the “Scholomance” trilogy : NAOMI
15 Kiddie : TOT
16 Cherish : ADORE
17 Direction toward the very top of the world : TRUENORTH
19 Testify (for) : VOUCH
20 “Game of Thrones” actress Diana : RIGG
21 Appropriate for all gamers : RATEDE
23 West Coast team, on scoreboards : LAA
24 Characteristic of a fork in the road : YSHAPE
26 Margarine : OLEO
27 Minnesotan trio? : ENS
28 Armenia, e.g., until 1991: Abbr. : SSR
29 Snack whose name translates as “breaded” : EMPANADA
31 “Star Wars” heroine : REY
33 Shape of the Stade de France : OVAL
35 Ctrl-Alt-___ : DEL
36 Break a sweat : PERSPIRE
38 Gemma’s role in “Crazy Rich Asians” : ASTRID
42 Like fake nails, typically : GLUEON
43 One of a wide pair for snow sports : SKIBOARD
45 Setting for Cape Cod at Christmas, in brief : EST
46 Tegan’s pop music bandmate : SARA
47 “___ Him Back!” (Olivia Rodrigo hit) : GET
48 Zoom past : STREAKBY
51 Farm share inits. : CSA
53 Class for a pre-med student : BIO
54 Ending with new or teen : AGER
55 Chore-doing robot brand : ROOMBA
58 ___ up (get hyped) : AMP
59 Professor’s goal : TENURE
61 Goes a-courting? : SUES
62 “Same here” : DITTO
64 Merchandise with logos for “Baienglaca” or “Guddi,” e.g. : KNOCKOFFS
66 Justice Kagan : ELENA
67 Environmentally friendly prefix : ECO
68 “Priscilla” director Coppola : SOFIA
69 “Ladies and ___ …” : GENTS
70 Org. for care in the U.K. : NHS
71 Togetherness : UNITY

Down

1 Ledger item : ENTRY
2 2024 Olympics host : PARIS
3 *Remedy for a cold : COUGHSYRU
4 Some sorority members, informally : OMEGAS
5 “Cat on a Hot ___ Roof” : TIN
6 ___ vez (again, in Spanish) : OTRA
7 Event that might feature unlimited mimosas … or a literal description of the answers to the starred clues : BOTTOMLESSBRUNCH
8 What might be necessary after a crash : ITHELP
9 *Help avoid disaster : SAVEONESBACO
10 Prefix with -meter : ODO
11 Received a card, say : FOULED
12 Major or minor part of a tarot deck : ARCANA
13 *Go over again : REHAS
18 Mined find : ORE
22 Bad thing on a live broadcast : DEADAIR
25 *Raise one’s glass : PROPOSEATOAS
29 Kernel locale : EAR
30 Vocal range for Amy Winehouse : ALTO
31 World of Warcraft or Rune, in brief : RPG
32 Flotsam or Jetsam, in “The Little Mermaid” : EEL
34 Retro, maybe : VINTAGE
37 Person using a crystal ball : SEER
39 *Little scamp : RAGAMUFFI
40 Anger : IRE
41 Toxic insecticide : DDT
44 “Eloise” author Thompson : KAY
48 Light as a feather, e.g. : SIMILE
49 Biggest hits : TOPTEN
50 Popular logic puzzle : KENKEN
52 “You’re already leaving?” : SOSOON
53 *No-goodnik : BADEG
55 Video camera button : REC
56 Suit : BEFIT
57 Analyze, as 18-Down : ASSAY
60 Large Aussie animals : ROOS
63 Explosive material : TNT
65 N.C.A.A. Wildcats, in brief : KSU

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
