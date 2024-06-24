NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, January 29

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Home of Spaceship Earth : EPCOT 6 Kimono sash : OBI 9 To date : SOFAR 14 Author Novik of the “Scholomance” trilogy : NAOMI 15 Kiddie : TOT 16 Cherish : ADORE 17 Direction toward the very top of the world : TRUENORTH 19 Testify (for) : VOUCH 20 “Game of Thrones” actress Diana : RIGG 21 Appropriate for all gamers : RATEDE 23 West Coast team, on scoreboards : LAA 24 Characteristic of a fork in the road : YSHAPE 26 Margarine : OLEO 27 Minnesotan trio? : ENS 28 Armenia, e.g., until 1991: Abbr. : SSR 29 Snack whose name translates as “breaded” : EMPANADA 31 “Star Wars” heroine : REY 33 Shape of the Stade de France : OVAL 35 Ctrl-Alt-___ : DEL 36 Break a sweat : PERSPIRE 38 Gemma’s role in “Crazy Rich Asians” : ASTRID 42 Like fake nails, typically : GLUEON 43 One of a wide pair for snow sports : SKIBOARD 45 Setting for Cape Cod at Christmas, in brief : EST 46 Tegan’s pop music bandmate : SARA 47 “___ Him Back!” (Olivia Rodrigo hit) : GET 48 Zoom past : STREAKBY 51 Farm share inits. : CSA 53 Class for a pre-med student : BIO 54 Ending with new or teen : AGER 55 Chore-doing robot brand : ROOMBA 58 ___ up (get hyped) : AMP 59 Professor’s goal : TENURE 61 Goes a-courting? : SUES 62 “Same here” : DITTO 64 Merchandise with logos for “Baienglaca” or “Guddi,” e.g. : KNOCKOFFS 66 Justice Kagan : ELENA 67 Environmentally friendly prefix : ECO 68 “Priscilla” director Coppola : SOFIA 69 “Ladies and ___ …” : GENTS 70 Org. for care in the U.K. : NHS 71 Togetherness : UNITY

Down