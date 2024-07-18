 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, July 18

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Indy 500 directive : STARTYOURENGINES
5 Epiphany that precedes a major change : COMETOJESUSMOMENT
10 Neon sign outside a motel : NOVACANCY
14 Bit of roofing : TILE
15 Like some mobile-device purchases : INAPP
16 “My dudes!” : BROS
17 Actor Omar : EPPS
18 Sticks firmly : GLUES
19 Name on an AAdvantage credit card : CITI
20 Bit of flight info : ETA
22 Cheer of encouragement : OLE
24 Siren’s setting : SEA
25 Tetanus, by another name : LOCKJAW
28 Group of assets? : SPYRING
31 Orthodontic device : SPACER
32 Excessive : TOOTOO
33 One on a mission : ASTRONAUT
37 “What’s up?,” in text shorthand : HOWRU
40 Charlottesville sch. : UVA
41 Major faults : RIFTS
45 Words of commitment : IDO
46 Part of a neural network : SYNAPSE
49 Portion : LOT
50 New Jersey borough known for its shopping malls : PARAMUS
52 A long, long way back : EONSAGO
54 The green light in “The Great Gatsby,” for one : SYMBOL
56 Generational divide : AGEGAP
57 Depositing checks with one’s phone, say : HOMEBANKING
60 Quartz-filled rock : GEODE
62 Small change in party parity? : ANI
63 Like many bars during happy hour : NOISY
66 Harold who composed “Over the Rainbow” : ARLEN
67 “Gross!” : ICK
68 Muppet with a distinctive snickering laugh : ERNIE
69 Port in western France : BREST
70 Caustic cleaner : LYE
71 Carl who wrote “Cosmos” : SAGAN

Down

1 Fortifies : STEELS
2 First-rate : TIPTOP
3 Domesticated relative of the vicuña : ALPACA
4 “Hi” follower : RES
5 An “e-” one was first developed in 2003, for short : CIG
6 Barely simmering, say : ONLOW
7 Badly rough up : MAUL
8 Olympic weapons : EPEES
9 Festoons with bathroom tissue, informally : TPS
10 Oldest major TV network in the U.S. : NBC
11 Question that casts doubt : ORISIT
12 Say “nay” : VOTENO
13 Popular Italian cheese : ASIAGO
26 Classic Chrysler : KCAR
27 “___ is long, life is short” (Greek aphorism) : ART
29 Org. that might organize a book fair : PTA
30 Indian flatbread : ROTI
34 Routes down a ski mountain : RUNS
35 Products of oogenesis : OVA
36 Scruff : NAPE
37 Where one’s hands are placed at the end of the macarena : HIPS
38 Anita of jazz : ODAY
39 Portal represented by each pair of circled letters in this puzzle : WORMHOLE
42 Losing steam : FLAGGING
43 Word repeated in an “Animal House” chant : TOGA
44 “Enough!” : STOP
47 Wintry season : YULE
48 Enjoy a bath : SOAK
51 Houses : ABODES
53 Title with a tilde : SENORA
58 Back out unexpectedly : BAIL
59 Figure in the Louvre’s “Winged Victory of Samothrace” : NIKE
60 “Gift” that can be annoying to others : GAB
61 Transgress : ERR
64 One-named pop singer with hits such as “Elastic Heart” and “The Greatest” : SIA
65 Hunger or thirst : YEN

