The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Indy 500 directive : STARTYOURENGINES 5 Epiphany that precedes a major change : COMETOJESUSMOMENT 10 Neon sign outside a motel : NOVACANCY 14 Bit of roofing : TILE 15 Like some mobile-device purchases : INAPP 16 “My dudes!” : BROS 17 Actor Omar : EPPS 18 Sticks firmly : GLUES 19 Name on an AAdvantage credit card : CITI 20 Bit of flight info : ETA 22 Cheer of encouragement : OLE 24 Siren’s setting : SEA 25 Tetanus, by another name : LOCKJAW 28 Group of assets? : SPYRING 31 Orthodontic device : SPACER 32 Excessive : TOOTOO 33 One on a mission : ASTRONAUT 37 “What’s up?,” in text shorthand : HOWRU 40 Charlottesville sch. : UVA 41 Major faults : RIFTS 45 Words of commitment : IDO 46 Part of a neural network : SYNAPSE 49 Portion : LOT 50 New Jersey borough known for its shopping malls : PARAMUS 52 A long, long way back : EONSAGO 54 The green light in “The Great Gatsby,” for one : SYMBOL 56 Generational divide : AGEGAP 57 Depositing checks with one’s phone, say : HOMEBANKING 60 Quartz-filled rock : GEODE 62 Small change in party parity? : ANI 63 Like many bars during happy hour : NOISY 66 Harold who composed “Over the Rainbow” : ARLEN 67 “Gross!” : ICK 68 Muppet with a distinctive snickering laugh : ERNIE 69 Port in western France : BREST 70 Caustic cleaner : LYE 71 Carl who wrote “Cosmos” : SAGAN

Down