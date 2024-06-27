NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, June 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Château : France :: ___ : Spain – CASTILLO

5 Llama relative with prized wool – ALPACA

8 Steve of “The Office” – CARELL

9 ___ Inn, “flowery” setting for a Nancy Drew mystery LILAC

11 Closely monitor – SURVIEL

12 Parting words – ADIEUS

14 Part of a row that might have a rho – FRATERNITY

16 Secret infatuation – CRUSH

18 Sounds from fans – WHIRS

19 Potential goal for a unicorn, in brief – IPO

20 Lose every last penny – GOBROKE

22 Exude, as charisma – OOZE

23 Thereabouts – ORSO

25 Chop up, as ingredients – PREP

26 Pepperoni, mushroom or green pepper … or what each cluster of black squares represents in this puzzle – PIZZATOPPINGS

31 Jazz singer James – ETTA

32 Certain spa treatment, informally – PEDI

33 “That one’s mine!” – IGOTDIBS

36 Laundry challenge for a mountain biker – MUDSTAIN

39 Pet shampoo target – FLEA

40 Hard to find – RARE

41 Feature of a deluxe pie … and of this puzzle? – STUFFEDCRUST

47 Currency replaced by the euro – LIRA

48 Flavoring in purple bubble tea – TARO

49 Morgenstern who wrote “The Night Circus” – ERIN

50 Rough houses? – STUCCOS

53 “ ___ Kapital” – DAS

55 Losing water by the minute – LEAKY

56 Pulsate – THROB

57 Sources of gossip – RUMORMILLS

60 Spanish grandmother – ABUELA

62 Made noise after being stepped on, perhaps – CREAKED

63 First name of three lead actors playing Marvel superheroes – CHRIS

64 Gave one’s blessing to – OKAYED

65 Outdoes – ONEUPS

66 Vixen, e.g. – REINDEER

Down

1 Prepare, as a Thanksgiving turkey – CARVE

2 Navigate – STEER

3 College team whose name is its home state minus two letters – ILLINI

4 Sucker – LOLLIPOP

5 Assuage, as fears – ALLAY

6 Settled – PAID

7 Patchy cat – CALICO

8 Supermarket lineup – CARTS

10 Biting – ACERB

11 Uruguayan soccer star Luis – SUAREZ

13 Took by force 0 USURPED

14 Become unruly, as hair – FRIZZ

15 Singer Amos – TORI

17 One of two heard in “This Kiss” – SHORTI

18 “Sister Act” star, familiarly – WHOOPI

20 Stare in amazement – GOGGLE

21 Closely monitor, with “on” – KEEPTABS

24 [Is this still good?] – SNIFF

27 Apropos – APT

28 Mixed bag? – TEA

29 Sappho and others – ODDISTS

30 In 1492, it sailed the ocean blue – PINTA

34 Set of books once awarded to winners of Britain’s “Countdown” game show, for short – OED

35 Washington’s Sea-___ Airport – TAC

36 Artist whose work has a wide reach? – MURALIST

37 Famed sex therapist, familiarly – DRRUTH

38 Prey for a moray eel – SEACRAB

42 One of the official languages of Uttar Pradesh – URDU

43 Material for some trifold display boards – FOAMCORE

44 Reacted to a staggering blow – REELED

45 Russian range – URALS

46 Foul – STINKY

51 Place to veg out – COUCH

52 King of the fairies in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – OBERON

54 Screenwriter of “Steve Jobs” and “The Social Network” – SORKIN

55 Double-tapped on Instagram, e.g. – LIKED

57 Coarse files – RASPS

58 Duane ___ (pharmacy chain) – READE

59 Noted name with an Oscar? – MAYER

61 Place – LIEU

