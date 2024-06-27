NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, June 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Château : France :: ___ : Spain – CASTILLO
5 Llama relative with prized wool – ALPACA
8 Steve of “The Office” – CARELL
9 ___ Inn, “flowery” setting for a Nancy Drew mystery LILAC
11 Closely monitor – SURVIEL
12 Parting words – ADIEUS
14 Part of a row that might have a rho – FRATERNITY
16 Secret infatuation – CRUSH
18 Sounds from fans – WHIRS
19 Potential goal for a unicorn, in brief – IPO
20 Lose every last penny – GOBROKE
22 Exude, as charisma – OOZE
23 Thereabouts – ORSO
25 Chop up, as ingredients – PREP
26 Pepperoni, mushroom or green pepper … or what each cluster of black squares represents in this puzzle – PIZZATOPPINGS
31 Jazz singer James – ETTA
32 Certain spa treatment, informally – PEDI
33 “That one’s mine!” – IGOTDIBS
36 Laundry challenge for a mountain biker – MUDSTAIN
39 Pet shampoo target – FLEA
40 Hard to find – RARE
41 Feature of a deluxe pie … and of this puzzle? – STUFFEDCRUST
47 Currency replaced by the euro – LIRA
48 Flavoring in purple bubble tea – TARO
49 Morgenstern who wrote “The Night Circus” – ERIN
50 Rough houses? – STUCCOS
53 “ ___ Kapital” – DAS
55 Losing water by the minute – LEAKY
56 Pulsate – THROB
57 Sources of gossip – RUMORMILLS
60 Spanish grandmother – ABUELA
62 Made noise after being stepped on, perhaps – CREAKED
63 First name of three lead actors playing Marvel superheroes – CHRIS
64 Gave one’s blessing to – OKAYED
65 Outdoes – ONEUPS
66 Vixen, e.g. – REINDEER
Down
1 Prepare, as a Thanksgiving turkey – CARVE
2 Navigate – STEER
3 College team whose name is its home state minus two letters – ILLINI
4 Sucker – LOLLIPOP
5 Assuage, as fears – ALLAY
6 Settled – PAID
7 Patchy cat – CALICO
8 Supermarket lineup – CARTS
10 Biting – ACERB
11 Uruguayan soccer star Luis – SUAREZ
13 Took by force 0 USURPED
14 Become unruly, as hair – FRIZZ
15 Singer Amos – TORI
17 One of two heard in “This Kiss” – SHORTI
18 “Sister Act” star, familiarly – WHOOPI
20 Stare in amazement – GOGGLE
21 Closely monitor, with “on” – KEEPTABS
24 [Is this still good?] – SNIFF
27 Apropos – APT
28 Mixed bag? – TEA
29 Sappho and others – ODDISTS
30 In 1492, it sailed the ocean blue – PINTA
34 Set of books once awarded to winners of Britain’s “Countdown” game show, for short – OED
35 Washington’s Sea-___ Airport – TAC
36 Artist whose work has a wide reach? – MURALIST
37 Famed sex therapist, familiarly – DRRUTH
38 Prey for a moray eel – SEACRAB
42 One of the official languages of Uttar Pradesh – URDU
43 Material for some trifold display boards – FOAMCORE
44 Reacted to a staggering blow – REELED
45 Russian range – URALS
46 Foul – STINKY
51 Place to veg out – COUCH
52 King of the fairies in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – OBERON
54 Screenwriter of “Steve Jobs” and “The Social Network” – SORKIN
55 Double-tapped on Instagram, e.g. – LIKED
57 Coarse files – RASPS
58 Duane ___ (pharmacy chain) – READE
59 Noted name with an Oscar? – MAYER
61 Place – LIEU
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, June 27
- NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Thursday, June 27
- NYT Connections tips: how to win Connections every day
- LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app