 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, March 27

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
This budget-friendly gaming keyboard is $34 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
The Redragon S101 gaming keyboard and M601 gaming mouse on a white background.

After purchasing a powerful machine from gaming PC deals and upgrading your screen with monitor deals, the next step for gamers is to get a decent keyboard and mouse. If you've already used up most of your budget, don't worry because there are low-priced options like this bundle that includes the Redragon S101 gaming keyboard and Redragon M601 gaming mouse. The package is already affordable at its original price of $40, but Amazon pulled it down further to just $34 as part of its Big Spring Sale 2025, for a 15% discount that translates to extra savings of $6. The event will run until March 31, but there's no assurance that stocks will last that long. Buy this gaming keyboard and gaming mouse bundle while you still can.

Why you should buy the Redragon S101 gaming keyboard and M601 gaming mouse bundle
The Redragon S101 isn't going to challenge the high-end features of the best gaming keyboards, but it's a pretty solid option for its price. The 114-key gaming keyboard is quiet and durable, and it comes with a gold-plated, corrosion-free USB connector for a reliable connection to your gaming PC. You can choose between seven RGB lighting modes and effects, plus four backlight brightness levels to match your preferred aesthetic. The ergonomic design makes the gaming keyboard a decent productivity tool as well when you need to use it for work or school.

Read more
Amazon slashed the price of this Asus ROG gaming PC by $200
The Asus ROG G13CH gaming PC on a white background.

With Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025 in full swing, now's the perfect time to upgrade with gaming PC deals. You'll still have to spend a significant amount if you want a powerful machine, but you can enjoy huge savings with offers like this Asus ROG G13CH discount. From this configuration's original price of $1,300, it's available for only $1,100 following a 15% discount. That's $200 in savings that you'll be able to put toward a new screen from monitor deals, but you're going to have to act fast if you want it because we're not sure if stocks of the gaming desktop will last until the event ends on March 31.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG G13CH gaming PC
The Asus ROG G13CH aims to challenge the performance of the best gaming PCs with its 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Dual graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that will be enough for most gamers, according to your guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. You're not going to run the most demanding titles at their highest settings on the Asus ROG G13CH, but at the very least you'll be able to enjoy all of the best PC games with this machine.

Read more
This 49-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor is on sale at $650 off
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor.

If you've been thinking about spending big on a premium display for your gaming PC, now's the perfect time to push through with a purchase because of the huge discounts you can get from Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025. Check this out: the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, which usually sells for $1,600, is available with a 41% discount that drops its price to just $950. The $650 in savings is scheduled to last until March 31, but you still better hurry if you're interested because stocks of the gaming monitor may run out before the event ends.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor
The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, which received a high score of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, is featured in our list of the best gaming monitors as the best 32:9 gaming monitor. It's "game-changing" and "one of the best OLED displays we've tested," and it all begins with the QD-OLED technology that delivers a wide color gamut, intense brightness levels, and inky black levels that will let you fully enjoy the graphics of the best PC games.

Read more