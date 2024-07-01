NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, July 1

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- [How disappointing] – SIGH
- Larger relative of a kayak – CANOE
- Fire-starting crime – ARSON
- Dust ___ (tiny pests) – MITES
- “Golly!” … or 1-Across, in pig Latin – ISAY
Down
- Wrapped Indian garments – SARIS
- App with a camera in its logo, informally – INSTA
- Like the texture of a roasted marshmallow – GOOEY
- They’re often laying around a farm – HENS
- Top worn for layering, for short – CAMI