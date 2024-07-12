NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, July 12

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Bad thing to drop while riding a chairlift – SKI
- Batman’s archenemy – JOKER
- What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole – UVULA
- Big name in PCs – DELL
- “For Your Eyes ___” (1981 Bond film) – ONLY
Down
- Prop for Hamlet when he says “Alas, poor Yorick!” – SKULL
- Grace who starred in three Hitchcock films – KELLY
- Savings plan option, for short – IRA
- Olympic sport from Japan – JUDO
- Place for roasting – OVEN