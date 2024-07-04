NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, July 4

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Fireworks show exclamations – OOHS
- Italy’s shape – BOOT
- Polynesian island nation – SAMOA
- Like a proverbial “nest” once the kids go to college – EMPTY
Down
- President who wrote the memoir “A Promised Land” – OBAMA
- That little extra something – OOMPH
- Sounds from an owl – HOOTS
- “Don’t go!” – STAY
- “From ___ to shining ___” – SEA