NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, July 7

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Makn’s hood – COWL
- Country where the word for “lobster” translates literally to “dragon shrimp” – CHINA
- Fertile areas in a desert – OASES
- Walks on water? – PIERS
Down
- Idaho’s capital – BOISE
- For whom a car manual is written – OWNER
- Risky material to pack in a stuffed suitcase – GLASS
- Spiced tea – CHAI
- Character on “NYPD Bue” or “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” – COP